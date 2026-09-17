Why October to March is peak safari season in India

October usually marks the return of safari season across many of the country's major wildlife destinations. After the monsoon, several parks reopen to visitors, drawing in big crowds as travellers return to the forest. But what exactly makes these months so popular? Here are a few reasons why the safari calendar starts getting busy once the rains recede.
In many central Indian forests, October marks the beginning of a long dry season. Dry deciduous forests receive much of their annual rainfall during the monsoon, after which rainfall drops substantially. As the season progresses, grasses dry out and some vegetation loses its density, opening up sightlines along forest tracks and meadows. This does not mean animals suddenly become easier to spot everywhere. Habitat type, local rainfall and vegetation vary considerably between reserves. But in open and dry deciduous landscapes, reduced foliage can make a marked difference to what you can see.
Water is always important to wildlife, but its distribution across the landscape changes as the dry season progresses. After the monsoon, forests may have numerous temporary pools and water-filled depressions. As these gradually dry up, animals in drier habitats may increasingly use reliable rivers, lakes and perennial waterholes. This can create more predictable places for wildlife activity and, in some reserves, improve opportunities for sightings. Research has found that water availability influences wildlife distribution, while tourism guidance for Kanha notes increased tiger sightings around shrinking water sources later in the dry season.
This is where October to March has a clear advantage for people. The months following the monsoon generally become progressively cooler and drier, making several-hour-long jeep safaris more comfortable, particularly during early-morning drives. At Tadoba, Maharashtra Tourism identifies November to February as the most comfortable period for visiting, with temperatures ranging around 10°C to 25°C. The hotter months can bring their own wildlife-viewing advantages as water becomes scarce, but spending several hours in an open jeep is considerably easier when temperatures are moderate.
So, if you are planning a wildlife getaway this season, get those bookings in early. The forests may be vast, but the number of safari vehicles, rooms and permits available on your preferred dates certainly isn't.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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