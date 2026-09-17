Why October to March is peak safari season in India

In many central Indian forests, October marks the beginning of a long dry season. Dry deciduous forests receive much of their annual rainfall during the monsoon, after which rainfall drops substantially. As the season progresses, grasses dry out and some vegetation loses its density, opening up sightlines along forest tracks and meadows. This does not mean animals suddenly become easier to spot everywhere. Habitat type, local rainfall and vegetation vary considerably between reserves. But in open and dry deciduous landscapes, reduced foliage can make a marked difference to what you can see.