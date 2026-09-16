The things nobody tells you to pack for a safari

Packing for a safari usually means remembering the camera, binoculars and comfortable shoes. But spending several hours in an open jeep, often before sunrise and sometimes in unpredictable weather, calls for a few less obvious additions. If you are the sort of traveller who likes a checklist before heading into the forest, keep these on it.
Mosquitoes and other insects are part of the jungle experience, so carry a good insect repellent for exposed skin. Look for products containing proven ingredients such as DEET or picaridin and follow the label directions. If you are staying at a forest lodge, a room repellent can also be useful.
If you are travelling during or after the monsoon, particularly in wet forested areas, leeches can be an unpleasant surprise. Salt is commonly carried to deal with leeches once they have latched on, but prevention is easier than dealing with a bite later. Leech socks or gaiters can provide a safe physical barrier.
A safari can begin chilly and become warm within a few hours. Pack layers that you can add or remove as the temperature changes. A lightweight fleece, jacket or windcheater can be useful for early morning drives, while a compact raincoat or poncho is worth carrying during rainy season.
Sudden rain, dust and muddy conditions can be hard on electronics. A waterproof phone pouch, dry bag or protective cover can keep your camera, phone and other essentials safe. Check your reserve's regulations before using electronic devices, as rules can vary between parks.
A few hours on dusty or muddy tracks can leave you with dirty hands and footwear. Wet wipes and tissues are useful for quick clean-ups, while a small bag gives you somewhere to keep used tissues and other waste until you can dispose of it properly.
Long safari drives can mean spending several hours away from shops and facilities, so carry enough drinking water for the duration of your outing. A sturdy reusable bottle is practical and avoids adding unnecessary disposable plastic.
A compact torch or headlamp can be surprisingly useful around a forest lodge, particularly if you are walking back to your room after dinner or during a power cut. You don't necessarily want to rely on your phone flashlight in a remote property.
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