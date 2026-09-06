Why October is a great time to go butterfly watching in Arunachal Pradesh

Butterflies are usually associated with nectar-rich blooms, but adults also need nutrients that nectar may not provide in sufficient quantities. During puddling, they use their proboscis to take up moisture containing minerals and other nutrients from substrates such as wet soil, sand, rocks, animal dung and other organic material. Sodium and nitrogen are among the nutrients associated with this behaviour.

A 2026 study at Talle Valley Wildlife Sanctuary examined puddling among 63 butterfly species over two years. The researchers recorded butterflies using a range of substrates, with wet sand, rocks, stream puddles and wild animal dung among the most frequently used. The study also found differences in substrate preferences between species.