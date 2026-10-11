5 unusual experiences in Rajasthan that go beyond forts and palaces

Desert tourism has acquired a fairly predictable routine. Camel ride, dinner, folk performance, campfire, bed. Nothing wrong with any of that, but the Thar has another attraction that does not require a stage or a sound system, the night sky.

Find a location away from artificial light around Jaisalmer and arrange a stargazing session with a knowledgeable guide. On a clear night, the stars can be extraordinary, and learning to identify constellations gives you something to do besides wondering whether the buffet is still open. Check the moon phase before you book, since a bright moon can wash out fainter stars. Bring a warm layer, even if the afternoon was brutally hot. The desert has its own ideas about temperature.