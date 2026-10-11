5 unusual experiences in Rajasthan that go beyond forts and palaces

Rajasthan has made an industry out of its royal past, and with good reason. Its forts are formidable, its palaces extravagant and its history full of the sort of family feuds that make modern dynastic dramas look positively tame. But a holiday spent shuttling between royal residences can leave you with a curious impression of the place, as though Rajasthan were an enormous museum whose inhabitants occasionally step out to sell you a souvenir. There are other ways to get under Rajasthan's skin, and some of them involve getting up at an ungodly hour, walking down several thousand steps or eating something you have never attempted to cook yourself, and more!
Most visitors see Jaipur through a windscreen, a car window or the viewfinder of a phone held above a crowd. A hot-air balloon offers a different arrangement. On an early-morning flight, the Aravalli hills and the settlements around the Pink City emerge in the changing light, while the traffic problems of the day remain, for a little while, somebody else's concern. It is an expensive way to avoid a traffic jam, admittedly, but the view makes a compelling argument. Book with an authorised operator and confirm seasonal availability.
At Chand Baori in Abhaneri, the engineering is the attraction. The ninth-century stepwell plunges into the earth in a dizzying arrangement of thousands of steps, each line meeting the next with almost mathematical precision. It was built to collect water, a matter of considerable importance in a landscape where every drop counts. The structure is a reminder that some of Rajasthan's most impressive architecture was built for survival rather than show. Visitors cannot descend the steps or enter the well's interior levels, so the experience is strictly from the permitted viewing areas. Even from above, the symmetry is extraordinary, with row upon row of steps forming an hypnotic geometric pattern.
Desert tourism has acquired a fairly predictable routine. Camel ride, dinner, folk performance, campfire, bed. Nothing wrong with any of that, but the Thar has another attraction that does not require a stage or a sound system, the night sky.
Find a location away from artificial light around Jaisalmer and arrange a stargazing session with a knowledgeable guide. On a clear night, the stars can be extraordinary, and learning to identify constellations gives you something to do besides wondering whether the buffet is still open. Check the moon phase before you book, since a bright moon can wash out fainter stars. Bring a warm layer, even if the afternoon was brutally hot. The desert has its own ideas about temperature.
The Bishnoi community's commitment to protecting trees and wildlife is not a clever tourism pitch. It is rooted in religious and cultural traditions that have shaped how communities live alongside the natural world. A community-led visit can introduce travellers to these traditions and the relationship between rural life and the surrounding landscape. Wildlife sightings, including blackbucks, depend on location and season. Go to learn, listen and support local hosts.
If you want to understand a place, spend time in its kitchen. Rajasthan's food has been shaped by climate, ingredients, tradition and the practical business of feeding people in an arid landscape. A cooking session with a local host lets you get beyond the restaurant menu and see how the food actually comes together. Learn to prepare baati, find out what goes into a good dal and ask why particular ingredients and techniques have endured. You will probably discover that the simple-looking dishes demand more skill than you expected. Cooking is a hands-on business, and a little flour on your clothes is a more useful souvenir than another refrigerator magnet.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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