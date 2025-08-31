The limited-time pairing menu at this Electronic City hotel introduced delectable Asian dishes alongside fun crafted cocktails

Delectable spreads when paired with the right spirits enhance the culinary experience undeniably! During our recent visit at Asian fine dining destination East at The Oterra, we tried some great cocktails using Asian spirits and even more delectable Asian delicacies.
As we entered the rooftop spot, we chose a spot that brooded over the expanses of the city. Soothing us, a small serving of Jasmine Tea was followed by the first dish of the afternoon, the Wok Tossed Chilli Edamame paired with the delicious concoction — Haku Martini. The spicy kick of the chilli in the edamame was balanced out with the subtle sweetness of a rice based liquor that provided a umami flavour notes that matched the tuna. The sharp zingy, citrusy and ponzu-style sauce lent much of the identity to this dish.
Our culinary journey took a refreshing twist with the Roku Gin and Tonic and Kung Pao. Tofu-Pad Thai Burrito Chicken pairing. While the Gin and Tonic lent a breezy, subtly-sweet kick, The Kung Pao Tofu with its spicy crumb-based dry texture, brought about an excitement to the taste buds. The Thai Burrito took an interesting twist as the common spring roll seemed to have found a larger and more interesting transformation.
The Haku Lychee Surprise, next, was the perfect flavourful equilibrium for its pairings Bibim Guksu Vegetable and Saki Temari Sushi. The popular Korean cold noodle dish was equal parts spicy and sweet while bringing in the nutty kick with the sesame topping. The vegetables were a crunchy and refreshing relief.
The Haku Lychee Surprise sharing a similar colour to the noodles, brought about a sour flavour note that engaged our taste buds switching over from the after-tastes of the noodles. Saki Temari Sushi was a fun exploration of textures and flavours. Fresh and fatty, sweet and savoury, pungent and umami-filled, this was truly delectable.
The Toki Timeless Old Fashioned, an enjoyable smooth and smoky whisky cocktail was a crafty companion to the earthy tasting, creamy and crunchy Batter Fried Shitake Mushroom Maki. The Butter Garlic Prawn finally rounded up the entire menu with a sinful fulfilment.
Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. On till today. At Electronic City.