The limited-time pairing menu at this Electronic City hotel introduced delectable Asian dishes alongside fun crafted cocktails

As we entered the rooftop spot, we chose a spot that brooded over the expanses of the city. Soothing us, a small serving of Jasmine Tea was followed by the first dish of the afternoon, the Wok Tossed Chilli Edamame paired with the delicious concoction — Haku Martini. The spicy kick of the chilli in the edamame was balanced out with the subtle sweetness of a rice based liquor that provided a umami flavour notes that matched the tuna. The sharp zingy, citrusy and ponzu-style sauce lent much of the identity to this dish.

Our culinary journey took a refreshing twist with the Roku Gin and Tonic and Kung Pao. Tofu-Pad Thai Burrito Chicken pairing. While the Gin and Tonic lent a breezy, subtly-sweet kick, The Kung Pao Tofu with its spicy crumb-based dry texture, brought about an excitement to the taste buds. The Thai Burrito took an interesting twist as the common spring roll seemed to have found a larger and more interesting transformation.