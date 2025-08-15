The new menu overhaul at Lapis in Bengaluru is a sure winner!

Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru is a legend in its own right. Its Sunday Brunch is among the finest in the city, consistently impressing us with chef Anirban Dasgupta’s distinctive spread — refreshingly different from any other brunch offering in town. So, when we heard that Lapis was unveiling a brand-new menu, personally curated by the chef, we made our way there without hesitation. And we must say, we left thoroughly impressed.
Showcasing elegant, experiential cuisines from Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as Punjab and India’s coastal regions, the focus is firmly on storytelling through sustainable ingredients and authentic flavours. For those short on time, the new menu also offers a three-course set meal — a thoughtful addition.
We began with two reinvented chaats — Indraprastha Dahi-Bhalla and Not Just Bhel — both fixtures on the regular menu and a delightful way to set the tone for the meal. These were swiftly followed by a Wild Mushroom Cappuccino from the Bowls of Nourishment selection, a velvety, aromatic broth so good we could have happily made a meal of it alone.
Moving on to small plates, we chose the intriguingly named Our Ode to Ottolenghi and The Flamingo from the Bites of Discovery menu. The former was a pumpkin lover’s indulgence with succulent roast lamb — a tribute to Israeli-born British chef Yotam Ottolenghi. The latter was a prawn-lover’s dream, subtly laced with bhoot jolokia for a fiery kick.
Invigorated by the first course, we turned to the Harvest & Harmony menu and selected two standouts: A Voyage to Tuscany and the Lapis Signature Salad. The first was everything one could want from a salad — abundant, texturally varied and delicious. The second more than earned its place as the restaurant’s namesake, every bite justifying the title.
With our greens and fibre sorted, we ventured into the Legacy of the Durum Wheat section, despite feeling rather full. Cancelled 36 — a dish that, as its name playfully suggests, was once scrapped but ultimately made the cut — turned out to be gnocchi at its most comforting. We also tried the Ravioli alla Caprese, a timeless classic executed to perfection.
Bypassing the Classic Bites, Modern Twists section of burgers, sandwiches and rolls, we moved to the cleverly titled From Naples to Mysore: Pizzas Reimagined. The Lapis Salad Pizza was unlike any we’d ever had — fresh, vibrant and impossibly green, proving that a pizza can be both indulgent and wholesome.
Skipping the Global Entrées and From the Char Grill sections, we made a beeline for Sweet Endings. Here, we chose the Southern Tres Leches, reimagined with a tropical coconut twist and the Dry Fruit Kulfi with a pistachio rocher. Both brought our meal to a blissful close, cementing our admiration for chef Anirban’s culinary finesse.
INR 1,900 onwards. At MG Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal
