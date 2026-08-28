Bengaluru’s must-try brunches and bites this festive weekend

From full moon-inspired cocktails and Azerbaijani flavours to Peruvian-Japanese fare and festive Raksha Bandhan brunches, Bengaluru’s dining scene has plenty on offer this weekend. Whether you’re looking to explore new cuisines, sip on creative cocktails or celebrate with family over a lavish meal, these food experiences are worth checking out.
Lunar lush
The Cloak Society’s Full Moon Menu brings a one-night-only cocktail experience to Bengaluru, with four original creations inspired by the mystique and energy of the lunar cycle. Curated by Cloak Master Colin Tait, the menu changes every full moon. Pair the cocktails with Confit Pulled Pork Sliders or Kalamari Frito with Wasabi and Paprika Aioli. INR 1,450 onwards. August 28, 6 pm. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.
Baku bites
The flavours of Azerbaijan arrive at The Patio with chefs Asif Hidayatov and Latif Meybullayev showcasing the cuisine of Baku. Expect dishes such as Baku Salad, Yarpaq Sarmasi, Lamb Qutab, Shah Plov, Sadj Ichi, Bozartma and flamegrilled meats, followed by traditional Azerbaijani Baklava and Sutlach. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. On till August 29, 11 am to 11 pm. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.
Nikkei nights
Heliconia — the Peruvian-Japanese restaurant at JW Marriott Goa — takes over UNO Izakaya this weekend. Chef Arturo Castro Salazar presents Nikkei favourites including Crispy Causa, Salmon Ceviche, Anticucho Tuna Nigiri, Panca Black Cod and Peruvian Lamb Chops, alongside Japanese ingredient-led cocktails. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. On till August 30, 7 pm onwards. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.
Rakhi revelry
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a festive brunch at Neo Kitchen, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. Expect live chaat, dosa, poha and stuffed paratha stations, alongside festive favourites, live music and a dedicated Rakhi-tying counter — making it an afternoon of food, family and togetherness. INR 3,150 onwards. August 30, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Nagavara.
Sibling soirée
Mark Raksha Bandhan with an afternoon of festive flavours at Feast. The specially curated brunch brings together regional Indian dishes, live cooking stations and desserts such as Rasmalai and Angoori Gulab Jamun — offering families the perfect setting to celebrate sibling bonds over a leisurely meal. INR 3,299 onwards. August 30, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.