Bengaluru’s must-try brunches and bites this festive weekend

Sibling soirée

Mark Raksha Bandhan with an afternoon of festive flavours at Feast. The specially curated brunch brings together regional Indian dishes, live cooking stations and desserts such as Rasmalai and Angoori Gulab Jamun — offering families the perfect setting to celebrate sibling bonds over a leisurely meal. INR 3,299 onwards. August 30, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.