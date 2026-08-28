Inside Helen & Lorena’s Place — Bengaluru’s new coastal crafthouse

Bengaluru’s dining scene has grown far beyond familiar cuisines, with restaurants constantly finding new ways to bring different cultures to the city. The latest to join this mix is Helen & Lorena’s Place — a new dining destination along the Sarjapur-Varthur Road that brings together the coastal charm of Porto in Portugal and the countryside traditions of San Sebastian in Spain.

The fourth Bengaluru venture from Passionate People Ventures, the group behind Roxie, Roxie & Barry and Helen’s Place, it calls itself India’s first Porto-Spanish Crafthouse. Here, the idea goes beyond the food, with the interiors, cocktails and small details built around the two cultures. Hand-drawn illustrations, a Spanish-inspired windmill and a warm, relaxed setting add to the experience. This new spot is a part of Bengaluru that is seeing plenty of new restaurants and even though we had to travel for well over an hour, we were quite excited to check out Helen & Lorena’s Place.