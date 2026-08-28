Inside Helen & Lorena’s Place — Bengaluru’s new coastal crafthouse

Bengaluru’s dining scene has grown far beyond familiar cuisines, with restaurants constantly finding new ways to bring different cultures to the city. The latest to join this mix is Helen & Lorena’s Place — a new dining destination along the Sarjapur-Varthur Road that brings together the coastal charm of Porto in Portugal and the countryside traditions of San Sebastian in Spain.
The fourth Bengaluru venture from Passionate People Ventures, the group behind Roxie, Roxie & Barry and Helen’s Place, it calls itself India’s first Porto-Spanish Crafthouse. Here, the idea goes beyond the food, with the interiors, cocktails and small details built around the two cultures. Hand-drawn illustrations, a Spanish-inspired windmill and a warm, relaxed setting add to the experience. This new spot is a part of Bengaluru that is seeing plenty of new restaurants and even though we had to travel for well over an hour, we were quite excited to check out Helen & Lorena’s Place.
Standing outside the restaurant, what struck us the most was how different the space looked. Think of white walls, thatched roofs, arched windows and wooden doors — the sort of look you would find at a European coastal home. The place was already packed and we had a sense of warmth that took over. We found a cute little spot in one of the corners and scanned the QR code to peruse through the menu. We started off with the Tibetan Jhol Momos, which came in a warm, spiced broth. The soft dumplings, which had a vegetable filling, were delicate and juicy. If comfort had a name, this would be it. A scoop of the jhol along with the momo and you would forget everything.
We next tried the Mama’s Mac and Cheese Croquettes, which were as cheesy, rich and comforting as they sounded. The crunchy outer layer gave way to a soft, creamy filling of macaroni and cheese. They were delicious on their own, but dipping them into the peri-peri sauce made them even better. The little kick from the sauce worked well with the creamy croquettes and made every bite feel indulgent. We also tried two drinks, each with a very different character. The Sweet Cheeks mocktail was fruity and tangy, with mango and orange balanced by passion fruit and lime. The green chilli added a small kick, while the basil kept it fresh. The cocktail Mama Mia is one for coffee lovers. Made with cacao rum, coffee liqueur, hazelnut and mousse cream — it had strong coffee notes with a rich, creamy finish. It was slightly strong, but that worked well with the flavours. If you prefer a fruity and tangy drink, go for the Sweet Cheeks. But if coffee and stronger cocktails are your thing, Mama Mia is the one to pick.
Next up, the Chilli Beef and Potato Hummus was an absolute hit. The beef was tender and juicy, with a good amount of heat that came through in every bite. But what made the dish work was pairing it with the smooth potato hummus. The creamy hummus softened the heat of the beef and made the whole combination feel warm and comforting. Scooped up with the soft laffa bread, it was a hearty and satisfying dish.
We ended with a couple of desserts. The Cherry Amaretto Tiramisu, where the creamy mascarpone and espresso-soaked ladyfingers were balanced by the sweet-tangy dark cherry compôte and amaretto. Helen’s Tres Leches was soft, moist and creamy, with the three-milk-soaked sponge finished with light whipped cream. Simple, comforting and a lovely way to end the meal.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. At Sarjapur-Varthur Road.