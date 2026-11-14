Bengaluru

Four food experiences to look forward to in Bengaluru this week

From a Bengali food festival and a Japanese lunch selection to Meghalayan cuisine and a special Children’s Day brunch, here is what Bengaluru’s dining scene has in store
Oishii Box is a curated lunchtime selection of modern Japanese cuisine
Oishii Box
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2 min read

Bengaluru’s dining scene has a varied line-up of culinary experiences this week, from traditional Bengali favourites and contemporary Japanese cuisine to the flavours of Meghalaya. There is also a family-friendly brunch on the calendar, offering a chance to enjoy good food and a relaxed afternoon. Here are four dining experiences to look out for.

Chef Polash Mandal brings the warmth of a Bengali winter to Bengaluru
Flavors of Bengal at JW Kitchen

Bengali bliss

Bringing the warmth of a Bengali winter to Bengaluru, chef Polash Mandal presents Flavors of Bengal at JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. The menu features traditional favourites such as Aloor Chop, Topshe Fry, Katla Fulkopi Kaliya, Kosha Mangsho and Basanti Pulao, followed by Bengali sweet treats including Nolen Gurer Payesh, Rosogolla and Mishti Doi. INR 3,800 onwards. November 13 to 20, and 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,700 onwards. November 15 (Sunday Brunch), 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.

Oishii Box is a curated lunchtime selection of modern Japanese cuisine
Oishii Box

Sushi stories

At Izu, chef Noel Adrias presents the Oishii Box — a curated lunchtime selection of modern Japanese cuisine. Bringing together favourites such as Hijiki Salad, Maki Sushi and Miso Cod Fish, the thoughtfully crafted offering balances precision and flavour, making it an ideal midday indulgence for those seeking a taste of Japan. INR 3,250 onwards. Weekdays. At The Ritz Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.

The Oberoi, Bengaluru welcomes Rynsan, Shillong, for two exclusive dining experiences at Wabi Sabi
A dish from the menuAhsan Sabry

Meghalayan magic

The Oberoi, Bengaluru welcomes Rynsan, Shillong, for two exclusive dining experiences at Wabi Sabi. Showcasing Meghalaya’s culinary heritage through a contemporary lens — the pre-fixed menu features Smoked Umgot River Fish Salad, Local Sichuan Pepper Fried Chicken, Khasi Smoked Pork and Black Sesame Panna Cotta, bringing regional ingredients and traditions to the table. INR 5,000 onwards. November 13 & 14. Dinner only. At MG Road.

Families can savour an indulgent spread of Pan-Asian flavours
A dish from the FOMO Brunch

Brunch bonanza

Celebrate Children’s Day with the FOMO Brunch at Horizon, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Families can savour an indulgent spread of Pan-Asian flavours, accompanied by free-flowing champagne and panoramic city views. The afternoon also features a special brownie-mixing experience for children at High Ultra Lounge. INR 3,999 onwards. November 14, 12 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.

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Oishii Box is a curated lunchtime selection of modern Japanese cuisine
We catch up with three popular Meghalayan chefs for an interesting pop-up in Bengaluru
Food Festivals
Bengaluru dining
Bengaluru food events

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