Four food experiences to look forward to in Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru’s dining scene has a varied line-up of culinary experiences this week, from traditional Bengali favourites and contemporary Japanese cuisine to the flavours of Meghalaya. There is also a family-friendly brunch on the calendar, offering a chance to enjoy good food and a relaxed afternoon. Here are four dining experiences to look out for.
Bengali bliss
Bringing the warmth of a Bengali winter to Bengaluru, chef Polash Mandal presents Flavors of Bengal at JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. The menu features traditional favourites such as Aloor Chop, Topshe Fry, Katla Fulkopi Kaliya, Kosha Mangsho and Basanti Pulao, followed by Bengali sweet treats including Nolen Gurer Payesh, Rosogolla and Mishti Doi. INR 3,800 onwards. November 13 to 20, and 7 pm to 11 pm. INR 3,700 onwards. November 15 (Sunday Brunch), 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Sushi stories
At Izu, chef Noel Adrias presents the Oishii Box — a curated lunchtime selection of modern Japanese cuisine. Bringing together favourites such as Hijiki Salad, Maki Sushi and Miso Cod Fish, the thoughtfully crafted offering balances precision and flavour, making it an ideal midday indulgence for those seeking a taste of Japan. INR 3,250 onwards. Weekdays. At The Ritz Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.
Meghalayan magic
The Oberoi, Bengaluru welcomes Rynsan, Shillong, for two exclusive dining experiences at Wabi Sabi. Showcasing Meghalaya’s culinary heritage through a contemporary lens — the pre-fixed menu features Smoked Umgot River Fish Salad, Local Sichuan Pepper Fried Chicken, Khasi Smoked Pork and Black Sesame Panna Cotta, bringing regional ingredients and traditions to the table. INR 5,000 onwards. November 13 & 14. Dinner only. At MG Road.
Brunch bonanza
Celebrate Children’s Day with the FOMO Brunch at Horizon, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Families can savour an indulgent spread of Pan-Asian flavours, accompanied by free-flowing champagne and panoramic city views. The afternoon also features a special brownie-mixing experience for children at High Ultra Lounge. INR 3,999 onwards. November 14, 12 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.
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