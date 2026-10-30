We catch up with three popular Meghalayan chefs for an interesting pop-up in Bengaluru

“At Tijouri, the belief is that food is a powerful way to tell the stories of India’s diverse cultures and culinary traditions. In keeping with this ethos, Tijouri was delighted to host three accomplished chefs from Shillong: Tanisha Phanbuh, Adonijah Lyngdoh and Reuben Sooting, who specialise in the cuisines of the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia tribes, respectively. In collaboration with Seeti, Big Forkers and the Government of Meghalaya, the initiative offers an opportunity to bring the distinct food cultures of Meghalaya into the spotlight and celebrate the diversity of India’s culinary landscape,” shares Sanithra Raju, co-founder of Tijouri.

The event turned the spotlight on the indigenous food cultures of the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities. Drawing on ancestral recipes, indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, the trio offered a glimpse into rich culinary traditions shaped by generations of knowledge.