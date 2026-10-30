We catch up with three popular Meghalayan chefs for an interesting pop-up in Bengaluru

Could Meghalaya’s rains have found their way to Bengaluru, bringing with them a much-needed dip in temperature? The thought seemed plausible as Tribal Expressions by Seeti In Your City brought a taste of the northeastern state to the city. Hosted at Tijouri, a unique culinary space at Radisson Blu Atria that celebrates India’s diverse food heritage with a focus on lesser-known regional and micro-cuisines, the intimate pop-up was an initiative by the Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with Seeti Collective.
“At Tijouri, the belief is that food is a powerful way to tell the stories of India’s diverse cultures and culinary traditions. In keeping with this ethos, Tijouri was delighted to host three accomplished chefs from Shillong: Tanisha Phanbuh, Adonijah Lyngdoh and Reuben Sooting, who specialise in the cuisines of the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia tribes, respectively. In collaboration with Seeti, Big Forkers and the Government of Meghalaya, the initiative offers an opportunity to bring the distinct food cultures of Meghalaya into the spotlight and celebrate the diversity of India’s culinary landscape,” shares Sanithra Raju, co-founder of Tijouri.
The event turned the spotlight on the indigenous food cultures of the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities. Drawing on ancestral recipes, indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, the trio offered a glimpse into rich culinary traditions shaped by generations of knowledge.
What made your pop-up menu at Tijouri so special and how was the overall experience in Bengaluru?
Bringing our food to Tijouri was a meaningful opportunity to share a part of home with Bengaluru. I brought a taste of Meghalaya through dishes such as smoked fish dumplings, wild mushroom dumplings, pork belly with tungrymbai and spaghetti in fish mint pesto. For me, their character comes from the memories behind them — the food we grow up eating, our family kitchens and the way our communities gather around a meal.
Whatdid you serve at the Tijouri pop-up and why were those dishes unique?
I appreciate the effort Tijouri put into showcasing regional cuisines and creating a platform for food traditions that deserve greater recognition and the kitchen team was fantastic. I brought the Garo food traditions of Meghalaya to the pop-up, drawing from my time living in the region and my desire to represent the food cultures of the Northeast. The first course was inspired by the Garo dish Wetepa, traditionally cooked in a banana leaf and the second savoury course was my interpretation of Ja — a turmeric rice preparation popular in Meghalaya.
What was it like bringing this menu to life at Tijouri?
We brought Meghalayan produce, products and dishes to somewhere unfamiliar. They’re very different from most of India, given that we use a lot of fermentation, but also, it’s the produce. There’s a bunch of spices, greens, fruits and vegetables that are endemic to Meghalaya or the Northeast and introducing them to a city like Bengaluru was exciting.
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