A Taste of Ladakh: Chef Jigmet Mingur debuts in Bengaluru with a fine-dining experience

The three-night event showcases a menu shaped by the climate and geography of Ladakh, reflecting the chef’s early life as a monk and his focus on the culinary soul of Leh and the Nubra Valley. The offering provides an authentic experience that features dishes often unknown even to discerned travellers.

The meal commences with Kunak Tea, a traditional Ladakhi welcome of salted tea served with a buckwheat cracker. This is followed by Khambir, a warm, charcoal-roasted fermented sourdough bread, paired with Skotse butter made from Nubra Valley wild chives. For those who are open to experimental flavours and prefer their meat rare, the Shapjen & Kholak features mutton tartare with wild capers and native roasted barley flour. The Moskot is an effortlessly delightful serving of indigenous buckwheat pancake accompanied by an orchard-picked walnut and onion sauce.