Located on the lobby level of The LaLiT Ashok Bengaluru, Baluchi, the hotel’s Indian restaurant, welcomed diners into a space defined by polished copper pillars, warm amber walls and dark wooden panelling. The interiors struck a balance between rich, regal aesthetics and a relaxed dining atmosphere. We settled in as the team introduced us to its latest menu, curated by executive chef Shahul Hameed, which brought together dishes inspired by India’s varied culinary traditions.
The menu was said to have taken shape following a culinary journey along the Trunk Road, with the team exploring regional cooking traditions and flavours that resulted in a spread that moves between desi beverages, soups, vegetarian kebabs, curries, biryanis and desserts.
We began with Lacchedar Aloo, a signature preparation of thinly sliced potatoes layered into ribbon-like strips, coated in spices and served hot with fresh mint-coriander chutney. We enjoyed the potato’s lightly smoky exterior and soft centre, accompanied by pickled onions and a squeeze of lemon. The Chatpate Chicken Kebab arrived next. Made with minced chicken and spices, its tender, almost melt-in-the-mouth consistency made it an easy start to the meal, while the seasoning gave it enough character without overwhelming the palate.
Among the vegetarian mains, the Shakarkandi Broccoli Ke Kofta stood out for its combination of sweet potato and broccoli dumplings served in a smoky makhni gravy. The natural sweetness of the sweet potato carried through into the gravy, creating a dish that was mildly sweet, rounded and well-seasoned. It was a comforting preparation, particularly suited to those who enjoyed their curries with a hint of sweetness balancing the spice.
The Pind De Chole Aur Amritsari Kulche brought a familiar Punjabi combination to the table. The chickpeas were tangy and spicy, while the stuffed potato kulcha provided a flavourful accompaniment. The contrast between the soft, flavourful chickpeas and the bread made this a straightforward yet satisfying pairing.
The Kori Gassi shifted the flavour profile towards the coastal cuisine of Mangaluru. This traditional chicken curry brought together coconut and a blend of spices in a robust, mildly fiery gravy. Despite its rich consistency, the preparation remained balanced and satisfying. We paired the curries with the Vegetable Pulao, an aromatic preparation that complement ed the more strongly flavoured gravies without competing with their flavours. Its restrained seasoning allowed the spices in the curries to take centre stage while adding a more milder element to the meal.
Dessert brought the meal to a close with Rasmalai and Moong Dal Halwa. Both familiar Indian sweet preparations delivered their characteristic flavours and textures, offering a traditional finish to the savoury spread.An Indian meal like this one was often assumed to be a rather heavy affair. However, this one left us with a different impression. Despite the richness of the ingredients and the variety of dishes, we felt nourished and energised rather than weighed down or ready for an afternoon nap. Perhaps this balance is what makes the new menu at Baluchi worth exploring.
Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Kumarakrupa Road.
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