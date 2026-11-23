The menu was said to have taken shape following a culinary journey along the Trunk Road, with the team exploring regional cooking traditions and flavours that resulted in a spread that moves between desi beverages, soups, vegetarian kebabs, curries, biryanis and desserts.

We began with Lacchedar Aloo, a signature preparation of thinly sliced potatoes layered into ribbon-like strips, coated in spices and served hot with fresh mint-coriander chutney. We enjoyed the potato’s lightly smoky exterior and soft centre, accompanied by pickled onions and a squeeze of lemon. The Chatpate Chicken Kebab arrived next. Made with minced chicken and spices, its tender, almost melt-in-the-mouth consistency made it an easy start to the meal, while the seasoning gave it enough character without overwhelming the palate.