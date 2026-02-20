This Bengaluru fine-dining restaurant serves regional cuisines and homely dishes

Last weekend, we stumbled across this dining destination that celebrates the rich and diverse food landscape of India, with a special focus on microcuisines. Launched in July 2024, Tijouri has become a platform for home chefs from across the country to showcase lesser-known regional cuisines and share the stories and traditions that define them.
Why yes, that’s when it rang a bell! Brainchild of Kaushik Raju, founder of Farmlore and Sanithra Raju, director of the non-profit Atria Foundation, this space is where all the amazing regional pop-ups are hosted. But did you know that the restaurant also serves a curation of the signature dishes served as a part of the events?
What’s even better is that they also offer a tasting menu for those who just wish to try the place out before indulging in a full-course experience. Upon the chef ’s recommendation, we opted for a couple of starters — Mutton Goli Chaat and Pessarettu. The former is a dish from Bihar plating spiced mutton nuggets tossed in tangy chutneys and chaat toppings reimagined as a street classic. The latter is the comforting Andhra-style moong dal dosa paired with a trio of chutneys, of which the peanut chutney, turned out to be addictively yummy.
We also sampled the Mushroom Pallipalayam Kongunadu plating chopped portobello mushrooms tossed in dry chilli and coconut served on a curry-dipped parotta which was simple, spicy and juicy. The Kashmiri Tabak Maaz takes a richer, more traditional route. Slow-cooked mutton ribs arrive with a beautifully seared crust that gives way to tender meat, which dropped right off the bone. Served alongside a clear mutton broth and a wedge of lemon, the acidity cuts through the richness and refreshes the palate between bites.
For the mains we chose to relish a bowl of steamed white rice paired with Stuffed Heerekayi Curry. Borrowed from Trichy-based chef Renga Raj, this dish promises peanut-stuffed ridge gourd served in a spiced curry, served with rice. Those who are not a fan of gourds will say otherwise once they savour this curry. It is hearty, comforting and deeply satisfying.
We brought the meal to a close with Coconut Pudding Paalada, an in-house recipe offering coconut pudding served with crumble on the side and banana payasam served inside white chocolate shells mimicking the fruit. While the pudding was perfectly sweet and squidgy, the payasam awoke us with a bunch of warm flavours and textures.
Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At Radisson Blu Atria, Palace Road.