This Bengaluru fine-dining restaurant serves regional cuisines and homely dishes

Why yes, that’s when it rang a bell! Brainchild of Kaushik Raju, founder of Farmlore and Sanithra Raju, director of the non-profit Atria Foundation, this space is where all the amazing regional pop-ups are hosted. But did you know that the restaurant also serves a curation of the signature dishes served as a part of the events?

What’s even better is that they also offer a tasting menu for those who just wish to try the place out before indulging in a full-course experience. Upon the chef ’s recommendation, we opted for a couple of starters — Mutton Goli Chaat and Pessarettu. The former is a dish from Bihar plating spiced mutton nuggets tossed in tangy chutneys and chaat toppings reimagined as a street classic. The latter is the comforting Andhra-style moong dal dosa paired with a trio of chutneys, of which the peanut chutney, turned out to be addictively yummy.