Bengaluru’s dining scene offers plenty to look forward to this week, with restaurants rolling out specially curated menus and festive culinary experiences. From the vibrant flavours of Thai and Japanese cuisine to Persian traditions, seafood specialities and a Thanksgiving spread, these dining showcases bring a variety of tastes and traditions to the city’s tables.
Thai traditions
Experience the flavours of Thailand at Far & East, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, as it celebrates Loy Krathong — the Festival of Lights. The special culinary showcase features Thai favourites including Pineapple Fried Rice, Jungle Curry with Fish, Fried Banana Fritters and Coconut Sago Pudding with Mango — bringing festive flavours to the city. A la carte. November 24 to 30. At Bellary Road.
Sushi sensations
Explore Japanese-inspired sushi at Oko with Sushi O’Clock — a specially curated experience. The menu features vegetarian and non-vegetarian creations, including Avocado Uramaki, Crunchy Yasai Roll, Baked Salmon Roll, Ebi Tempura Roll, Yakitori Chicken Roll and a selection of nigiri. A la carte. November 21 to 30, 12 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At The LaLiT Ashok Bengaluru, Kumarakrupa Road.
Persian platter
Persian Terrace at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway presents Jashn-e Nowruz — a culinary celebration of Persian culture and traditions. Guests can explore a specially curated selection of Persian preparations while discovering the significance of Haft-Seen — a traditional arrangement of seven symbolic items associated with prosperity and new beginnings. INR 2,699 onwards. On till November 20, 7 pm to 11 .30 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Seafood symphony
Mahjong Room at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Bengaluru, is hosting A Symphony of Sea & Flavour — a seafood dining experience that showcases China’s rich culinary traditions. The menu highlights fresh ingredients, subtle aromas and distinct flavours, offering an appealing range of seafood dishes inspired by Chinese cuisine. INR 999 onwards. On till November 30. At Richmond Road.
Festive feast
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a festive brunch at The Market. Curated by chef Saurabh Tyagi — the spread features classics such as Roasted Turkey and Beef Wellington, alongside Singapore Chilli Crab, Vodka-infused Salmon Gravlax, artisanal cold cuts, cheeses and chef’s special small plates. INR 4,250 onwards. November 26, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.
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