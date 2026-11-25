Festive feast

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a festive brunch at The Market. Curated by chef Saurabh Tyagi — the spread features classics such as Roasted Turkey and Beef Wellington, alongside Singapore Chilli Crab, Vodka-infused Salmon Gravlax, artisanal cold cuts, cheeses and chef’s special small plates. INR 4,250 onwards. November 26, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Residency Road.