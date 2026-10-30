We escaped the city’s chaos at this Whitefield, Bengaluru property, offering a slice of Malnad serenity

We want to linger on but the reality of a work day and long week ahead hits us. On our way out, we have a quick interaction with Christina Roach, Managing Director of Roach Lifescapes and founder of Slohh by Roach Bengaluru. Growing up around Malnad, some of her strongest memories are connected to the feeling of being in her estate home, surrounded by nature, food, family and a certain unhurried way of life. And when she began conceptualising Slohh, she realised that what she was trying to recreate wasn’t a particular place, but that ‘feeling.’ “We brought in elements of our family history, Malnad’s landscape and architecture, the food memories and the warmth of coming home. Slohh isn’t meant to replicate Malnad, but it carries a little piece of that feeling into Bengaluru,” she says, adding, “we didn’t want to take people away from the city. We wanted to create a little pause within it. The idea was that you could experience the best of Bengaluru and still have somewhere to come back to where things feel quieter and more grounded.” For Roach, slow living isn’t about doing nothing. “Our challenge was making Slohh feel connected to the city while also giving you a sense of being away from it. We didn’t want to create something that felt disconnected or artificial,” she concludes.