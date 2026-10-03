Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road offers a colourful escape from Bengaluru’s busy tech corridor

Outer Ring Road is usually associated with traffic, office buildings and Bengaluru’s ever-busy technology corridor. Part of Ventive Hospitality’s portfolio of business and luxury hotels, Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road sits tucked inside Cessna Business Park, offering a different way to experience the area. We recently spent two days at the hotel and what stood out was how the property brought a sense of colour and energy to what is otherwise a largely business-driven part of the city. Ventive Hospitality has a growing portfolio of hotels and resorts across India, spanning business, luxury and leisure properties. The group’s portfolio includes both international hotel brands and its own hospitality offerings, with Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road being one of its properties in the city.
One of the first things we noticed as we entered was a real Cessna aircraft suspended above the lobby. It is an unusual sight and sets the tone for the rest of the property, which uses bright colours, playful design elements and open spaces to create a youthful atmosphere. Rather than looking like a conventional business hotel, Aloft feels more relaxed and contemporary.
Our check-in was seamless and we were soon settled into our One King Bed Guest Room. The room was spacious and continued the hotel’s colourful, contemporary aesthetic, with the room windows overlooking the tech park. We were surprised to see building construction going on, considering that the area is already jam-packed and feels like a concrete jungle. But that thought vanished into thin air as the comfortable bed made it easy to unwind after the never-forgiving Bengaluru traffic. Despite being in the middle of one of Bengaluru’s busiest areas, the room felt like a comfortable space to slow down in.
After a quick refreshing nap, we headed to Nook for lunch, where we tried some of the restaurant’s specialities along with a selection of food and coffee. The allday dining space brings together multiple cuisines, with both buffet and a la carte options. We also returned to Nook for breakfast the next morning, where the spread included South Indian and North Indian favourites. Across both meals, the variety made it easy to find something to suit different preferences.
The afternoon gave us a closer look at the hotel beyond its rooms and restaurants. We walked through its ballrooms, meeting rooms and event spaces, which can accommodate everything from smaller gatherings to larger celebrations. The property has six event rooms and seven breakout rooms, with the Grand Ballroom accommodating up to 500 people for receptions. We also spent some time at the fitness centre, which was decent for a hotel gym and had the main equipment one would need for a basic workout.
After the walkthrough, we stopped for an evening tea before heading to Echo Cocktail and Tapas Bar for dinner. Located on the rooftop, Echo offered a view of the Outer Ring Road skyline and a more relaxed setting as the evening progressed. The bar focuses on cocktails and global flavours, with live entertainment adding to its evening atmosphere. We sampled some of the bar food and main courses while the chef sat with us and walked us through the menu and the inspiration behind the food. It felt less like a formal dinner and more about experiencing the space as it came alive at night.
What we liked about Aloft was that it did not try to be a resort. It is still a business hotel, but its colourful design, comfortable rooms, food and lively spaces give it a different feel. The location also works well for those who want a change from their usual routine without travelling far from Bengaluru. Even with the tech park and Outer Ring Road nearby, the hotel feels separate from the rush once you are inside.
There is enough to keep you occupied for a couple of days without having to plan a packed schedule. You can start the morning with breakfast at Nook, get into a workout, spend some time by the pool or head to Echo for an evening of food, drinks and music. Or you can simply stay in your room and take a break. For a short stay in the city, Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road offers a simple way to step away from the usual workday routine and enjoy a slower couple of days. The property definitely has a top spot for us if our busy lives catch up to us and a quick rewind over a weekend is what the doctor orders.
INR 18,880 onwards. At Outer Ring Road.
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