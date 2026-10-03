Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road offers a colourful escape from Bengaluru’s busy tech corridor

What we liked about Aloft was that it did not try to be a resort. It is still a business hotel, but its colourful design, comfortable rooms, food and lively spaces give it a different feel. The location also works well for those who want a change from their usual routine without travelling far from Bengaluru. Even with the tech park and Outer Ring Road nearby, the hotel feels separate from the rush once you are inside.

There is enough to keep you occupied for a couple of days without having to plan a packed schedule. You can start the morning with breakfast at Nook, get into a workout, spend some time by the pool or head to Echo for an evening of food, drinks and music. Or you can simply stay in your room and take a break. For a short stay in the city, Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road offers a simple way to step away from the usual workday routine and enjoy a slower couple of days. The property definitely has a top spot for us if our busy lives catch up to us and a quick rewind over a weekend is what the doctor orders.

INR 18,880 onwards. At Outer Ring Road.