Chhattisgarh's Indravati Tiger Reserve to reopen for safaris after four decades

Shortly after its creation, persistent Left-Wing Extremism and severe security challenges forced the forest department to restrict tourist access, preventing public safaris for nearly 40 years. A major improvement in regional security in recent years has restored administrative access and allowed the state forest department to increase field patrolling and safely reintroduce eco-tourism.

Tourism will reopen in limited, controlled phases across two or three designated core destinations to prevent ecological disruption. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is enforcing a carrying-capacity assessment to cap daily vehicle entries and visitor numbers strictly.