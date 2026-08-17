Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari to soon open in Gujarat

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) approved Gujarat's plan to build Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari and world-class zoological park. Developed by the Gujarat Forest Department at Juna Deesa in Banaskantha district, the ₹542.14 crore facility spans 103 hectares of natural arid terrain near the Banas River.
The new wildlife destination features both a standard day zoo and five dedicated night safari enclosures designed for observing nocturnal species after dark. This will be planned to house for over 2,700 animals across 83 species. Introducing global ecosystems into the safari, travellers can expect Indian desert native species like the Indian wild ass, chinkara, blackbuck, Asiatic lion, leopard, desert fox, caracal and striped hyena.
Then enter the African Safari Zone featuring cheetahs, giraffes, black rhinos, lions, Grevy’s zebras and meerkats. Fom there it moves to Australian Zone, showcasing desert species like wallabies, emus and kangaroos. Plans for a dedicated walk-through aviary, dedicated butterfly park, reptile safari, rainforest biome and an indoor aquarium are also in the works.
The park will offer international-standard drive-through infrastructure allowing vehicles to traverse specially designed nocturnal habitats with low-impact, specialized lighting. There will be separate herbivore and carnivore enclosures to mimic natural predator-prey spatial dynamics.
Beyond tourism, the park will function as a centre for wildlife rescue, conservation breeding and environmental education. Eco-Solar energy integration, rainwater harvesting and native green buffers will enhance the safari. Visitors can use golf-cart services for non-drive-through areas, an interpretation centre, food courts and souvenir shops.
Positions Banaskantha as a major hub on North Gujarat’s eco-tourism circuit, linking with nearby destinations like the Nadabet Seema Darshan and the Ambaji pilgrimage corridor. Given the scale of this project, it typically take 2 to 4 years to complete infrastructure and open to the public. This greenlit project will move from planning into full ground development, site levelling and infrastructure construction.