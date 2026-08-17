Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari to soon open in Gujarat

The new wildlife destination features both a standard day zoo and five dedicated night safari enclosures designed for observing nocturnal species after dark. This will be planned to house for over 2,700 animals across 83 species. Introducing global ecosystems into the safari, travellers can expect Indian desert native species like the Indian wild ass, chinkara, blackbuck, Asiatic lion, leopard, desert fox, caracal and striped hyena.

Then enter the African Safari Zone featuring cheetahs, giraffes, black rhinos, lions, Grevy’s zebras and meerkats. Fom there it moves to Australian Zone, showcasing desert species like wallabies, emus and kangaroos. Plans for a dedicated walk-through aviary, dedicated butterfly park, reptile safari, rainforest biome and an indoor aquarium are also in the works.