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India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari is coming to Ladakh! Watch the video
Ladakh is set to host India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari, offering guided experiences across its stunning landscapes and a chance to spot the elusive snow leopard.
Ladakh is gearing up for India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari, with guided experiences across regions such as Hemis, Changthang, Nubra and Zanskar. The biggest attraction? The elusive snow leopard. Ladakh is home to an estimated 477 of India’s 718 snow leopards, according to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India.