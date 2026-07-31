India’s first Night Safari: Everything you need to know about the Kukrail Project

Inspired by Singapore's pioneering Night Safari, the experience will focus on observing animals during their most active hours rather than during the day, when many species rest. Visitors will travel through the safari aboard low-noise electric or CNG trams on guided tours lasting around 40 minutes.
The habitats will be illuminated using low-intensity lighting designed to simulate natural moonlight, enabling visitors to observe wildlife while minimising disturbance to the animals. Planned within the Kukrail Reserve Forest, the safari is expected to offer visitors a rare opportunity to observe nocturnal wildlife in an environment designed to replicate their natural habitat.
The first phase of the project is expected to include 38 enclosures housing species such as Asiatic lions, Bengal tigers, leopards, hyenas, flying squirrels and gharials. Instead of conventional zoo-style cages, the safari will use natural barriers, concealed moats and reinforced glass viewing areas to provide clearer views while maintaining animal welfare and visitor safety.
Beyond the tram safari, the biological park is planned as a broader nature and conservation destination. Visitors can expect walking trails through forested sections, interpretation centres that explain local biodiversity and dedicated conservation facilities for reptiles, including gharials. Educational spaces and outdoor performance areas are also proposed as part of the overall visitor experience.
Spread across a designated section of the 2,027-hectare Kukrail Reserve Forest, the project has been redesigned to reduce its environmental footprint. Earlier proposals to relocate the 104-year-old Lucknow Zoo to the site were dropped, allowing the night safari and biological park to function as independent facilities. Plans for an amusement park, adventure zone and four-lane roads have also been removed, while more than two-thirds of the project area will remain under green cover.
The development includes measures to protect existing vegetation through tree translocation, restoration of native plant species and the removal of invasive flora. Located within Lucknow city, the Kukrail Night Safari is expected to become one of India's most accessible wildlife attractions once completed, with Phase 1 targeted for opening in 2027.