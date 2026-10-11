HAKS brings chefs together to showcase Vesta’s charcoal grilling technology

An evening with Haks will leave you not only lethargic from all the delicious barbeque feasted on but also a chance to gaze into the world behind some of the city’s most well known restaurants and the hands that serve every table. Their latest launch was to introduce the Vesta Professional Charcoal Grills & Oven to the Indian food and hospitality market — an invention designed not for an amateur but rather to be a chef ’s best friend.
Providing grills that are easy to work with — reducing the hassle of overblown smoke — clean, spacious and ones that ensure less damage to the chef ’s hands when going in and out of the heat. Rather than the standard barbeques that vent its smoke out, here the appliance seals it from the top ensuring that it’s used to keep the food tender in its cooking. The event introduced the appliance through a live tasting featuring an array of breads, cheeses, meats and seafood with flavoursome sauces to pair. Led by chef Natalia Leukhina and chefs Vaibhav Soni & Michael Swamy, every dish presented was fresh, light and produce forward, ditching the usual spice load for something lighter but equally mouthwatering.
The Grilled Prawn Skewers were succulent, leaving us reaching back to the plate for more, as were the chicken thighs — equally decadent, juicy and with a marinade that very subtly championed the meat rather than overpower it. Next came the Himalayan Trout — soft and flaky and before we knew it, the chefs were pulling out salmon, roast chicken and two kinds of biryani — all made on the grill. The highlight of the meal had to be the two sauces — one of roasted bell peppers and the other of green mango. Both elevated each dish — from the grilled vegetables and cottage cheese to every kind of meat and fish that made it to the menu. The best part of this indulgence was that it was guilt free. Every plate of food had little to almost no oil required to cook on the grill — promising great barbecues but with so little trouble and no added grease.
The grills are priced at INR 6,50,000 onwards. Made to order.