HAKS brings chefs together to showcase Vesta’s charcoal grilling technology

The Grilled Prawn Skewers were succulent, leaving us reaching back to the plate for more, as were the chicken thighs — equally decadent, juicy and with a marinade that very subtly championed the meat rather than overpower it. Next came the Himalayan Trout — soft and flaky and before we knew it, the chefs were pulling out salmon, roast chicken and two kinds of biryani — all made on the grill. The highlight of the meal had to be the two sauces — one of roasted bell peppers and the other of green mango. Both elevated each dish — from the grilled vegetables and cottage cheese to every kind of meat and fish that made it to the menu. The best part of this indulgence was that it was guilt free. Every plate of food had little to almost no oil required to cook on the grill — promising great barbecues but with so little trouble and no added grease.

The grills are priced at INR 6,50,000 onwards. Made to order.