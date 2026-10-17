From biga pizzas to rum-infused desserts: Here's exploring the flavours at this new Italian spot in Koramangala

On a hot, sunny Saturday afternoon, we needed a breezy, uplifting meal to set the weekend mood. We chose Baci Baci Osteria and headed to Koramangala to experience all that its new outlet had to offer. As we entered, we noticed that the interiors took a page from old Italian aesthetics — evoking a warm, earthy and easy-going ambience where one could unwind. Accentuated by rustic elements such as terracotta floors and lime-plastered walls, the space drew us into Baci Baci’s world.
Our tummies and taste buds were all set for what the spread had to offer. Before moving on to their signature wood-fired pizzas, we began with two fabulous starters: Shrimp & Calamari Fritto and Pollo Parmigiana. Although the dishes were recommended to be paired with sparkling wine, we felt they went brilliantly with our choice of the signature cocktail — Vermouth and Soda. The cocktail’s light, refreshing floral notes complemented the golden fried seafood dish. The garlic aioli and spicy seasoning added a burst of flavour, further enhanced by a gentle squeeze of lime. The Pollo Parmigiana offered a rich, comforting and zesty experience, with the slight crunch of the panko-fried chicken on the outside contrasting with its tender, juicy centre.
With our palates now accustomed to what Baci Baci had to offer, we moved on to the main attraction of its love letter to Italy: the pizzas. As head chef Kritin Arya explained, the pizzas are made using biga dough fermented for 24 hours, giving them a light and airy texture. Our pick — the Naples War pizza — was indulgent. With an additional topping of burrata cheese, it brought together a delightful mix of contrasting flavours: the nuttiness of artichokes, the sweet-tart notes of sun-dried tomatoes and the earthy, pungent combination of garlic and spinach. Together, these ingredients made for a memorable indulgence
Chef Kritin’s recommendation then prompted us to try the Conchiglie al Forno. This shell-shaped pasta featured a flavourful combination of spiced lamb mince, parmesan and melted yellow cheddar. The robust flavours of the lamb were a welcome addition as we relished the gooey, melted cheese crust that topped the pasta. The dish rounded off our savoury course perfectly before the desserts raised the bar even higher.
The Monk’s Chocolate Torta — a rather boozy chocolate dessert infused with Old Monk rum — was an unexpected epilogue to the meal. The bittersweet dark chocolate mousse was balanced by the smooth, milky custard cream, making for a fitting final indulgence at a restaurant whose name translates to ‘kisses.’
Meal for two: INR 1,600 onwards. At Koramangala