From biga pizzas to rum-infused desserts: Here's exploring the flavours at this new Italian spot in Koramangala

With our palates now accustomed to what Baci Baci had to offer, we moved on to the main attraction of its love letter to Italy: the pizzas. As head chef Kritin Arya explained, the pizzas are made using biga dough fermented for 24 hours, giving them a light and airy texture. Our pick — the Naples War pizza — was indulgent. With an additional topping of burrata cheese, it brought together a delightful mix of contrasting flavours: the nuttiness of artichokes, the sweet-tart notes of sun-dried tomatoes and the earthy, pungent combination of garlic and spinach. Together, these ingredients made for a memorable indulgence

Chef Kritin’s recommendation then prompted us to try the Conchiglie al Forno. This shell-shaped pasta featured a flavourful combination of spiced lamb mince, parmesan and melted yellow cheddar. The robust flavours of the lamb were a welcome addition as we relished the gooey, melted cheese crust that topped the pasta. The dish rounded off our savoury course perfectly before the desserts raised the bar even higher.