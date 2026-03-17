This new Bengaluru restaurant explores the flavours of Italy’s eastern and western coasts

Imagine a traveller named, Roxie, hailing from Amalfi Italy’s western coast, where citrus and seafood dominate the table. Roxie’s partner, Barry, belongs to Apulia in eastern Italy, where olive oil, handmade pasta and simple, ingredient-driven cooking shaped everyday meals. Based on this concept of an imaginary romantic couple, Roxie & Barry, a new Bengaluru restaurant brings together the flavours of Italy’s western and eastern coasts. At the entrance, a quote introduces them as a hitchhiker from the west and a touring musician from the east respectively, who once met in Apulia and again years later in Bengaluru. A leafy courtyard buffers the city outside, cane-backed chairs sit under hanging lanterns and a waterfall hums quietly in the background. With the story set, we sat down for the meal.

The meal opened with the Herb Tomato, Burrata & Truffle Pesto Oil, which was an immediate favourite. Slices of green and red tomato lay marinated beneath a mound of burrata, with pesto oil glistening around the plate. The tomatoes tasted lightly sweet, sharpened by balsamic vinegar. The truffle pesto oil added an earthy depth while allowing the freshness of the tomatoes to remain intact and the blanched walnuts added a fun crunch. The Salmon Ceviche — which arrived next was tender and fresh, dressed in a spicy mango sauce that balanced ripe fruit with a lively chilli kick and the capsicum and green apple highlighting the texture of the dish.