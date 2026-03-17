This new Bengaluru restaurant explores the flavours of Italy’s eastern and western coasts

Imagine a traveller named, Roxie, hailing from Amalfi Italy’s western coast, where citrus and seafood dominate the table. Roxie’s partner, Barry, belongs to Apulia in eastern Italy, where olive oil, handmade pasta and simple, ingredient-driven cooking shaped everyday meals. Based on this concept of an imaginary romantic couple, Roxie & Barry, a new Bengaluru restaurant brings together the flavours of Italy’s western and eastern coasts. At the entrance, a quote introduces them as a hitchhiker from the west and a touring musician from the east respectively, who once met in Apulia and again years later in Bengaluru. A leafy courtyard buffers the city outside, cane-backed chairs sit under hanging lanterns and a waterfall hums quietly in the background. With the story set, we sat down for the meal.
The meal opened with the Herb Tomato, Burrata & Truffle Pesto Oil, which was an immediate favourite. Slices of green and red tomato lay marinated beneath a mound of burrata, with pesto oil glistening around the plate. The tomatoes tasted lightly sweet, sharpened by balsamic vinegar. The truffle pesto oil added an earthy depth while allowing the freshness of the tomatoes to remain intact and the blanched walnuts added a fun crunch. The Salmon Ceviche — which arrived next was tender and fresh, dressed in a spicy mango sauce that balanced ripe fruit with a lively chilli kick and the capsicum and green apple highlighting the texture of the dish.
As the meal moved into starters, the Lobster Dumpling in Curry Sauce arrived steaming. The dumpling skin yielded easily, revealing juicy lobster within. The curry sauce was smooth quickly became a standout. The juicy mushrooms were seared until crisp at the edges, releasing toasted spice and ghee. The Barley Pongal beneath was soft and nutty.
Among the mains, the Confit Duck Leg & Mushroom Jus stood out for its deep, savoury flavour. The skin was crisp and golden, giving way to meat that pulled apart easily. The natural fattiness of the duck was balanced by the earthiness of the mushroom jus. The Beef Tenderloin with Chimichurri followed. Sliced medium rare, the meat showed a blush at the centre. The chimichurri brought freshness from herbs and garlic. Dessert closed the meal with the Caramelised Brioche Toast and Creme Fraîche. The top cracked under the fork, revealing soft bread beneath. The caramelised banana added sweetness with a hint of char, while the creme fraîche cooled the bite. The Passion Fruit Curd with Vanilla Cheese & Dill Oil was sharp and tangy, the vanilla cheese adding creaminess and dill oil introducing a subtle savoury note.
Meal for two: INR 2,000. At Whitefield Main Road.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress