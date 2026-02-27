Coastal flavours take centre stage in this special menu by this property off the Bengaluru Race Course

Among the larger plates, the Lobster Mappas stood out. Simmered in coconut milk, it carried a mellow sweetness and nuttiness that balanced the richness of the lobster without feeling heavy. The Gongura Mamsam from Andhra Pradesh drew its sharp tang from sorrel leaves, while the Mangalorean Pulimanchi Curry leaned into tamarind and roasted spice — we loved both. These were served with idiyappam, sannas and neer dosa — allowing the gravies to be enjoyed with different textures. Dessert closed the meal with Badam Halwa and Ada Pradhaman simmered in coconut milk and jaggery, both rich and deeply sweet. The Ragi Manni added caramel notes, while Tender Coconut Payasam Ice Cream offered a cool, mildly sweet finish.

Meal for two INR 2,500 onwards. At Seshadri Road.

Written by Anoushka Kundu