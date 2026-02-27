Coastal flavours take centre stage in this special menu by this property off the Bengaluru Race Course

If the shoreline of southern India could step indoors without losing its salt, heat and coconut-laced comfort, it might have found a home at Glass Kitchen & Bar at Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse by IHG. As part of its recent relaunch, the restaurant introduced a coastal menu titled A Coast Apart, drawing on the diverse traditions of India’s southern beaches. Familiar regional favourites anchored the spread, staying true to the coastal traditions they came from.
We began with one of their Special Starter Platters — presented on a banana-shaped plate, a playful nod to the cuisine’s roots. On the vegetarian side, Nei Podi Kar Paniyaram, known as paddu in many Karnataka homes, immediately stood out. The dumplings carried the richness of ghee and the deep, nutty heat of podi, delivering a burst of flavour with every bite. The Vazhaipoo Vadai followed with a gentle bitterness from the banana blossom that kept the spices in check. The Mini Dosai with Chettinad-style Tender Jackfruit absorbed the roasted masalas beautifully, the jackfruit taking on bold, peppery notes. Then there was the Valakkai Fry, with raw banana and karaikudi seasoning, that added texture and smokiness from the tomato chutney.
The coastal flavours gathered momentum on the non-vegetarian platter that followed. The Ghee Roast Prawn came coated in a deep red masala, the prawns plump and succulent to the bite. While the Meen Pollichathu, the Kerala-style fish wrapped in banana leaf, released warm, fragrant steam when opened — the seer fish flaking apart with a faint smokiness. Next, the Maa Inji Vellari Koshamabari, a lentil and cucumber preparation brightened with green chilli and herbs and felt cool and clean. The Avocado and Crab Salad that we tried next introduced a creamier texture, the sweetness of the crab holding steady against light seasoning and the Murungakkai Saaru, a light drumstick-based soup similar to rasam, that arrived peppery and thin, reset our palate before the mains
Among the larger plates, the Lobster Mappas stood out. Simmered in coconut milk, it carried a mellow sweetness and nuttiness that balanced the richness of the lobster without feeling heavy. The Gongura Mamsam from Andhra Pradesh drew its sharp tang from sorrel leaves, while the Mangalorean Pulimanchi Curry leaned into tamarind and roasted spice — we loved both. These were served with idiyappam, sannas and neer dosa — allowing the gravies to be enjoyed with different textures. Dessert closed the meal with Badam Halwa and Ada Pradhaman simmered in coconut milk and jaggery, both rich and deeply sweet. The Ragi Manni added caramel notes, while Tender Coconut Payasam Ice Cream offered a cool, mildly sweet finish.
Meal for two INR 2,500 onwards. At Seshadri Road.
Written by Anoushka Kundu