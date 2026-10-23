The Iconic Host initiative brings local flavours to life with brownies and cocktails in Bengaluru

The World’s Iconic Host is Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ global initiative to make hospitality more personal by bringing people together through memorable experiences. Launched across Asia Pacific in May 2026 — the initiative focuses on combining the brand’s familiar hospitality with local flavours and experiences. In Bengaluru — this idea took shape at Double Up, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, where a brownie and cocktails experience brought together a dessert inspired by the historic Palmer House Brownie and drinks that gave classic cocktails a local twist.
The brownie was the highlight of the experience. It was fudgy, had a nice bite and a rich chocolate flavour. It was not too sweet or too dark, making it easy to enjoy without the chocolate becoming overpowering. The brownies were served with six accompaniments that guests could choose from: almonds, a thick chocolate ganache, dark chocolate chunks, another chocolate sauce with nuts, pistachios and blueberries. This allowed everyone to customise their brownie, whether they wanted more chocolate, some crunch from the nuts or a fruity touch from the berries
Among the cocktails — the Kandhari Picante stood out for its spice. Inspired by the classic Picante, it replaced jalapeno with bird’s eye chilli, giving the drink a nice kick. The heat was just right for our palate, while the citrus notes helped balance the spice. The Clarified Piña Colada offered a lighter take on the classic cocktail. It combined fresh coconut and pineapple, with a cleaner finish instead of the rich, creamy texture usually associated with a Piña Colada. Its flavour profile offered a different option for those looking for something lighter and fruitier.
Although we tried the brownie and cocktails separately, they could also make for interesting pairings. The rich chocolate flavour of the brownie could complement the citrus notes and chilli heat of the Kandhari Picante, while the coconut and pineapple flavours of the Clarified Piña Colada could offer a lighter, fruitier contrast to the dessert. There are also two other cocktails to try: the Namma Kaapi Martini, which replaces espresso with South Indian filter cof ee and the Deccan Fashioned, a local take on the Old Fashioned made with jaggery and mosambi peel.
INR 725 onwards. At Nagawara.