The Iconic Host initiative brings local flavours to life with brownies and cocktails in Bengaluru

The World’s Iconic Host is Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ global initiative to make hospitality more personal by bringing people together through memorable experiences. Launched across Asia Pacific in May 2026 — the initiative focuses on combining the brand’s familiar hospitality with local flavours and experiences. In Bengaluru — this idea took shape at Double Up, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, where a brownie and cocktails experience brought together a dessert inspired by the historic Palmer House Brownie and drinks that gave classic cocktails a local twist.

A fudgy finish and spicy sips

The brownie was the highlight of the experience. It was fudgy, had a nice bite and a rich chocolate flavour. It was not too sweet or too dark, making it easy to enjoy without the chocolate becoming overpowering. The brownies were served with six accompaniments that guests could choose from: almonds, a thick chocolate ganache, dark chocolate chunks, another chocolate sauce with nuts, pistachios and blueberries. This allowed everyone to customise their brownie, whether they wanted more chocolate, some crunch from the nuts or a fruity touch from the berries