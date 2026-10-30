The Soul of Sri Lanka: A culinary experience at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

Sri Lankan food is known for its generous use of coconut, spices, sambols and fresh seafood, with rice and curry being a staple of many meals. These flavours may feel familiar to those who enjoy South Indian food, especially from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as Sri Lanka is just across the Palk Strait from India’s southern coast. While the two cuisines share several ingredients and cooking styles, Sri Lankan food has its own identity that is shaped by local traditions and flavours. At Neer, the poolside restaurant at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, The Soul of Sri Lanka brings a taste of the island to Bengaluru, with a menu inspired by its food culture.
Our meal began with Isso Wade — a popular Sri Lankan snack made with lentils and prawns. The small lentil cake was full of flavour, with spices and curry leaves adding a lovely aroma. Topped with a whole shell-on local prawn, the dish brought together the earthy taste of lentils and the savoury flavour of seafood. Next was the Elu Mas Cutlet — a mutton croquette packed with Sri Lankan spices. The hand-minced mutton was slow-cooked with cardamom, cloves, black pepper and curry leaves, which gave it a rich flavour. Coated in crumbs and fried, the cutlet had a crisp outer layer, while the spiced mutton filling made every bite hearty and flavourful.
The next dish to arrive at our table was the Kakuluwo Rasam — a thin, clear crab broth with a good hit of spice. Roasted garlic added depth to the soup, while fresh coriander brought a touch of freshness to every sip. We then shifted our focus to the main course, which brought together Muthusamba Bath — a tiny-grained Sri Lankan rice that had a mild nutty flavour and a spread of curries and accompaniments. The Kalu Pol Kukula Pahi (Roasted Coconut Chicken Curry) stood out for its rich, roasted coconut base and warming spices, while the Thora Ambuthiyal (Sour Peppery Kingfish) gave a peppery kick balanced by the sourness of goraka. Then the Pol Sambol and Seeni Sambol added more layers of flavour. Served with crispy papadam, the whole meal gave us a mix of nutty, spicy and tangy flavours, which went really well with the rice.
Desserts came in the form of two traditional Sri Lankan sweets on one platter. The rich, ghee laden Halwa (Maskat) had a soft texture and a hint of cardamom, while the Watalappam was a steamed jaggery egg custard that had a smooth finish with a caramel-like sweetness. Together, the two made for a satisfying end to the meal.
INR 3,000 onwards. On till October 31, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Nagawara.