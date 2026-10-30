The Soul of Sri Lanka: A culinary experience at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

Desserts came in the form of two traditional Sri Lankan sweets on one platter. The rich, ghee laden Halwa (Maskat) had a soft texture and a hint of cardamom, while the Watalappam was a steamed jaggery egg custard that had a smooth finish with a caramel-like sweetness. Together, the two made for a satisfying end to the meal.

INR 3,000 onwards. On till October 31, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Nagawara.