Five food experiences to check out in Bengaluru this September

Bengaluru’s food scene is serving up a mix of global flavours and regional specialities this September. From Italian and Thai culinary experiences to a seafood pop-up, a Harry Potter-inspired menu and an Odisha-focused showcase — here are five food experiences to check out across the city.
Thai tales
Indulge in Bangkok After Dark: An Evening with Chef Rungtiwa — a seven-day culinary experience that draws entirely from chef Rungtiwa’s personal repertoire. Each dish is a reflection of the flavours and memories that define her culinary identity. Expect dishes like Crying Tiger Tenderloin, Charcoal-Grilled Thai Chicken, Salt and Pepper-Fried Prawns and lots more. INR 650 onwards. On till September 11, 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At InAzia, Sheraton Grand Whitefield Bengaluru Hotel.
Cometh the crab!
The Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore welcomes Colombo’s Ministry of Crab for a two-night pop-up. Curated by Dharsan Munidasa — the menu features Chawanmushi, Garlic Chilli Prawn, Black Pepper Dashi Crab, Baked Curry Crab and Coconut Crème Brûlée, celebrating bold flavours and premium seafood. INR 12,000 onwards. September 11 & 12, 8 pm. At Residency Road.
Magic marvels
Step into the wizarding world at Gladia Brewery & Kitchen with a Hogwarts-inspired dining experience celebrating 25 years of Harry Potter. Choose your house with themed cocktails — Butterbeer and The Sorting Spell — while the food menu features Pumpkin Tart, Fish & Chips, Forbidden Nachos, Golden Snitch and more magical treats. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 31, 12.30 pm to 12.30 am. At Sarjapur Main Road.
Odisha ostentations
Embark on a unique gastronomic journey celebrating the rich culinary heritage, authentic flavours and regional traditions of Odisha. Curated by renowned celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as part of the 50 Miles initiative, this exclusive showcase brings handcrafted regional delicacies to travellers. Price on request. September 18 to 26. At 080 Domestic Lounge and 080 International Lounge, Terminal 2, BLR Airport, Devanahalli.
Italian wonders
Experience the flavours of Italy at Feast & Bene, Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway. Chef Alessio’s menu features handmade pasta, antipasti, artisanal pizzas, regional specialities and live stations, alongside indulgent desserts including Tiramisu and Truffle Bomboloni, bringing authentic Italian traditions to Bengaluru. INR 3,200 onwards. September 10 to 17, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Bene. INR 2,899 onwards. September 18 & 19, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At Feast. INR 3,299 onwards. September 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.