Five food experiences to check out in Bengaluru this September

Italian wonders

Experience the flavours of Italy at Feast & Bene, Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway. Chef Alessio’s menu features handmade pasta, antipasti, artisanal pizzas, regional specialities and live stations, alongside indulgent desserts including Tiramisu and Truffle Bomboloni, bringing authentic Italian traditions to Bengaluru. INR 3,200 onwards. September 10 to 17, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Bene. INR 2,899 onwards. September 18 & 19, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At Feast. INR 3,299 onwards. September 20, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.