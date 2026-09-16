This Bengaluru restaurant’s new menu brings sharper, more considered dishes

The Patio at 24/1 at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has always been a space designed around the idea of pausing, playing and eating well — but its latest menu gives that familiar setting a more focused reason to revisit. The new, shorter menu moves away from the predictable café staples, bringing together a more considered selection of comfort-driven dishes with better variety and sharper flavours. It is less about overwhelming diners with options and more about getting the right ones on the table, whether you are dropping in for a quick bite, settling in over coffee or making an afternoon of it by the pool table.
The change is apparent from the first few plates. The Edamame and Red Cheddar Croquetas keep the familiar appeal of a crisp, golden bite but give it more personality, with soft centres, saffron aioli and a touch of jalapeño warmth. The binge-worthy Lebanese Batata Harra follows with crispy potatoes layered with garlic, chilli and citrus, turning what could have been a standard side into a dish with plenty of character.
Regional flavours also find a place on the shorter menu. The Roasted Fermented Haveri Chicken draws its identity from fermented chilli, with caramelised onion, peppers and burrata adding richness and punch. The Fungi Terzet takes a similarly ingredient-led approach. Crispy king oyster mushroom, stuffed morels with ricotta, porcini and Parmesan cream bring together different textures and depths, making mushrooms the main event rather than an afterthought.
For the main, we opted for the Grass-Fed New Zealand Lamb Chop, which takes a more direct route, with an earthy, aromatic and full-bodied flavour that is equally wholesome. The vegetarian selection gets equal attention. The Homemade Almond Butter Ricotta and Young Spinach Ravioli takes a gentler route, with delicate parcels layered with the warmth of tomato, basil and pecorino fondue, finished with olive pepper salsa.
There is room for familiarity, too. When it comes to dessert, Tiramisu remains a timeless, comforting finish, while the menu’s playful take on Risotto is anything but routine: creamy and textural, it comes with white chocolate gelato, almond crumble and wild berries.
Meal for two: ₹2,000 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.