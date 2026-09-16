This Bengaluru restaurant’s new menu brings sharper, more considered dishes

The change is apparent from the first few plates. The Edamame and Red Cheddar Croquetas keep the familiar appeal of a crisp, golden bite but give it more personality, with soft centres, saffron aioli and a touch of jalapeño warmth. The binge-worthy Lebanese Batata Harra follows with crispy potatoes layered with garlic, chilli and citrus, turning what could have been a standard side into a dish with plenty of character.

Regional flavours also find a place on the shorter menu. The Roasted Fermented Haveri Chicken draws its identity from fermented chilli, with caramelised onion, peppers and burrata adding richness and punch. The Fungi Terzet takes a similarly ingredient-led approach. Crispy king oyster mushroom, stuffed morels with ricotta, porcini and Parmesan cream bring together different textures and depths, making mushrooms the main event rather than an afterthought.