This Kolkata diner takes you to the Nizami kitchens with a new food festival

The exquisite curations of Chef Abdul Quddus bring to you the cuisine of the Nizams at Seasonal Taste, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The ongoing Zaika Food Festival offers a gastronomic experience highlighted by the rich ingredients, aromatic spices, intricate cooking techniques and myriad flavours.
From Hyderabadi mutton marg to Gosht haleem, from Nizami paneer tikka to Charminar fish fry, and of course the biryani’s with tradition and heritage attached to it name, are some of the dishes that await you during the festival.
Taking about the curation Chef Abdul mentions, “The food festival is a journey through the rich heritage of Nizami Cuisine, where each dish tells a story of royal indulgence and timeless flavors. It's an honor to bring these age-old recipes to life, offering our guests a taste of the opulence and culinary brilliance that once graced the tables of the Nizams."
What: Zaika e Nizam
Where: Seasonal Taste, Hotel Westin Kolkata
When: till August 28
Timing: Daily Dinner 7:30 to 10:30 pm and Weekend Brunch 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Buffet Price: Rs 2199+