Check out this Ilish Utsav amidst the monsoon greenery

Along with the feast itself, it is recommended to stay a night or two amidst the lush beauty of the Sundarban mangroves where you can experience nature at its best with stunning views and a cultural tapestry of folk art including Baul Sangeet and tales of Bonobibi. For the adventurous souls, the Boat Safari, fishing, a trip to the Sudhanyakhali Camp, Dobanki Camp & Watch Tower, Gazikhali Creek is a must-visit