Check out this Ilish Utsav amidst the monsoon greenery

If you are planning a weekend getaway or taking your mind off stress for a while, you may want to check out Jhore Jole Jongole, the eco-resort in Sunderbans which is also hosting their Ilish Utsav. This gastronomical delight will carry on till September end and will feature delicacies like Shorshe Ilish , Ilish Bhapa, Ilish Paturi, Begun Alu Diye Ilisher Jhol, Ilish Fry, Ilish Jhal, Ilish Macher Matha Diye Kochu Sag, Kalo Morich Diye Ilish Machher Jhol, Posto Elish, Doi Ilish and Ilish Tel Jhol.
Along with the feast itself, it is recommended to stay a night or two amidst the lush beauty of the Sundarban mangroves where you can experience nature at its best with stunning views and a cultural tapestry of folk art including Baul Sangeet and tales of Bonobibi. For the adventurous souls, the Boat Safari, fishing, a trip to the Sudhanyakhali Camp, Dobanki Camp & Watch Tower, Gazikhali Creek is a must-visit
What: Ilish Utsav
Where: Jhore Jole Jongole
When: till September 30, 2024