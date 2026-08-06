Hilsa season in Kolkata: A look at this restaurant’s new ilish menu

With the rains setting the perfect pitch for relishing the ilish, we set about to get a taste of Oh! Calcutta’s newly-launched Hilsa menu on a rain-washed mid-week afternoon. Curated by Anjan Chatterjee, along with his team of chefs, this delectable seasonal menu offers a few rare hilsa dishes inspired by his mother’s recipes.

Oh! Calcutta’s ilish menu is a monsoon feast to remember

As markets brim with fresh hilsa around this time each year, restaurants across the city compete to outdo one another with inventive fish preparations. Oh! Calcutta, however, chooses to avoid such gimmicks. “Hilsa has a distinctive flavour of its own and we avoid altering it too much. Subtlety is crucial to bringing out the best in hilsa, and that is the principle behind all our ilish dishes,” says Chef Kinkshuk Kundu.