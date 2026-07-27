Try IV drip coffee at this work-friendly cafe in Kolkata

There’s a particular kind of café that understands the assignment without trying too hard, and Drip Culture in Kolkata is exactly that. Wood-forward but resolutely modern. The space is like a low-commitment, high-charm setting built for first dates and quick catch-ups where a full meal feels like overkill.

Drip Culture Kolkata serves coffee with a theatrical twist

The showpiece here isn’t a dish at all. It’s the IV Drip Coffee—a genuine IV bag suspended above your table, coffee trickling through a tube into your glass, drop by deliberate drop. It’s a gimmick, sure, but a well-executed one.