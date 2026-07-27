Try IV drip coffee at this work-friendly cafe in Kolkata

There’s a particular kind of café that understands the assignment without trying too hard, and Drip Culture in Kolkata is exactly that. Wood-forward but resolutely modern. The space is like a low-commitment, high-charm setting built for first dates and quick catch-ups where a full meal feels like overkill.
The showpiece here isn’t a dish at all. It’s the IV Drip Coffee—a genuine IV bag suspended above your table, coffee trickling through a tube into your glass, drop by deliberate drop. It’s a gimmick, sure, but a well-executed one.
On the food front, the Signature charcoal dim sum ran away with the meal—a silky black exterior giving way to a filling with real depth, the kind of dish that makes you stop mid-conversation to acknowledge it. It paired perfectly with their chilli oil.
Everything else on the table was, fairly, playing catch-up. Close behind was the Sunkissed orange ice Americano, which earned its keep by staying bright and citrus-forward without letting the espresso lose its spine. It’s a drink built on contrast, and the contrast works.
The Farm fresh vegetables pizza had a great bread base — fluffy, well-charred, clearly given real attention — that outshone its toppings.
The rest of the spread contained the Chicken, green apple and mustard slaw sandwich, The bruschetta with guacamole, microgreens, feta, and pomegranate, the Classic mezze platter, and the spinach and ricotta ravioli in sage butter which filled out the table competently. They were well-composed and pleasant. The Chocolate hazelnut petite gateaux closed things out with a triumph. It’s dense, glossy, and unapologetically chocolatey.
Verdict: Come for the dim sum, stay for the drip-bag theatrics, and don’t over-order. Drip Culture is at its best when it’s not trying to be a full meal, just a very good excuse to linger.
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