Experience cocktails and a global menu at these twin offerings on Kolkata’s Lee Road

Holding on to developing culinary traditions, the jackfruit meatball with baked flatbread and hummus was next. If you are vegan or vegetarian, either way, this is the perfect dish for you. Covered in sesame seeds, mildly spicy, and softly cooked inside, it was best eaten after rolling it in the flatbread and dipping it in the hummus.

Another dish that enabled us to play with flavours was the Adhana kebab. Long strands of grilled kebab assembled inside roti along with pickled onion, radish, spiced raita and spicy mayo were a treat in themselves. What more, the chef himself comes to the table to assemble these flavours and ready them for you, delivering the perfect experience that one expects from diners today.

We wrapped the meal with Tofu in black pepper sauce. Packed with veggies, sauce, and fresh tofu, it was the best way to conclude the experience before one can head off to their Bengali bhaat ghum.

Meal for two (approx.): Rs 3,000+ onwards.

6 pm – 12 am (closed on Mondays).

At Tua & Synthe, Lee Road