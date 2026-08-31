Experience cocktails and a global menu at these twin offerings on Kolkata’s Lee Road

Over time, dance- dining and small plates culture has grown in Kolkata. Adding to this growing trend, three friends have come together to give the best of both worlds to those who want to unwind after a stressful workday. Diner Tua and cocktail bar Synthe stand side by side, welcoming foodies to a futuristic cocktail spread combined with a lip-smacking global food menu that cannot be skipped.
Here's what we recommend you to try at Tua and Synthe
Entering Synthe felt like being transported to a psychedelic world. For starters came the captivating Smoked shroom affair, with grilled Portobello mushrooms in corn puree. Next was the Seoul mac attack, classic mac & cheese pasta in a pot that we paired up with Unlearn, a herby cocktail that spoke of tearing apart tradition to make way for the new. With a generous amount of sriracha butter, the Flame -kissed jumbo prawns paired beautifully with the red wine and pineapple-coconut two-layered Synthesis, making it by far the best combination. Served inside a jumbo prawn, the flavours remained intact, smoky, and left us wanting another plate.
Our next destination was Tua Dance and Dine next door. This multi - cuisine restaurant brought some of the most delicious servings from across India onto the table. We started with Golden fried prawn toast, which brought the much-needed crunch to the palate. The layer of mayonnaise,spring onion, and sesame seed complemented the savoury prawns perfectly.
Moving to an Asian fare, next was a wholesome plate of Poached veg wanton; soft, spicy, and juicy, they heightened the taste buds the moment we had them. Our next stop was Japan with the Baked California oramaki sushi, which was live-torched on the table and served hot.
Holding on to developing culinary traditions, the jackfruit meatball with baked flatbread and hummus was next. If you are vegan or vegetarian, either way, this is the perfect dish for you. Covered in sesame seeds, mildly spicy, and softly cooked inside, it was best eaten after rolling it in the flatbread and dipping it in the hummus.
Another dish that enabled us to play with flavours was the Adhana kebab. Long strands of grilled kebab assembled inside roti along with pickled onion, radish, spiced raita and spicy mayo were a treat in themselves. What more, the chef himself comes to the table to assemble these flavours and ready them for you, delivering the perfect experience that one expects from diners today.
We wrapped the meal with Tofu in black pepper sauce. Packed with veggies, sauce, and fresh tofu, it was the best way to conclude the experience before one can head off to their Bengali bhaat ghum.
Meal for two (approx.): Rs 3,000+ onwards.
6 pm – 12 am (closed on Mondays).
At Tua & Synthe, Lee Road