This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with festive food hampers that hold tradition and modernity in them

Worrying about what to gift your special ones during the numerous Diwali parties and house puja invitations? Pre-order these Diwali gifting hampers ranging from traditional mithai and dry fruits to modern interpretations of sweets that douse your cravings.
A set of assorted classic teas is an evergreen gifting option as most people love to savour the authentic luxurious flushes. What better than Makaibari gifting boxes – The Darjeeling Tea Journey, Makaibari Harvest Duo, and Classic Gift Box, apart from its existing ones. The Darjeeling Tea Journey comprises black tea, oolong tea, and green tea, while the Makaibari Harvest Duo consists of Springtime Bloom (First Flush), Summer Solstice Muscatel (Second Flush), along with a stainless-steel tea strainer. The Classic Gift Box offers six customisable premium tea flavours, from Darjeeling tea to Apple Cinnamon for those who want to explore the wider range of the brand’s offerings. Available online and at the Makaibari store at Taj Bengal from `1,899+ onwards
You might leave one confused over what to call it – a mithai, a biscuit, or a Mithai Biscuit, but the flavours will leave you craving for more. Sage & Saffron introduces its signature Diwali Collection, a modern interpretation of the classic mithai in butter cookies. The collection features six flavours that will win your hearts. Pistachio, Raspberry & Rose offers floral and nutty notes, while Hazelnut, Coffee and Orange pairs cocoa and coffee with a zesty citrus profile. Almond, Apricot & Nutmeg blends warm aromatic spices with sweetness, while Cashew and Coconut is a classic combination. Pecan, apple & cinnamon reflect autumn-inspired flavours, and Walnut, Fig & Date explores sweet caramel. Each box comprises 12 pieces at `2,500+.
Ritvah, specially curated hampers from ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, hark back to traditions. The Legacy collection features Ritvah Signature Mithai Box, nankhatai box, jar treats, and festive nuts and seeds, while the Majestic Collection consists of Ritvah mithai, nankhatai, festive tea cake, and fudge brownies. The Grandeur collection comprises mithai, nankhatai, fudge, and festive tea cakes. One can also opt for budget hampers. Available on pre-order. `999+ onwards
Mark the festive season with six curated hampers from Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. The Sweet Blessings offer a 24-piece mithai collection, while The Golden Harmony comprises organic honey, signature tea, roasted nuts and festive keepsakes. The Royal Indulgence includes a 16-piece mithai collection along with honey, tea and decorative accents, while The Heritage Celebration brings together mithai, honey, roasted nuts and festive candles. Expanding the gifting scene is The Grand Festive Luxe hamper, which consists of gourmet treats, handcrafted chocolate rocks, macarons, and keepsakes. The Imperial Diwali Signature includes mithai, gourmet bites, dry fruits, festive candles, and surprise gifts. Available on an order basis only. `999+ onwards.
If you want to gift something sweet but not the usual mithai, then check out The Diwali Luxe Edit by Mad over Donuts. In Hazelnut Sparkle, the combination of chocolate and hazelnut makes it look like a match made in heaven. In Ivory Cashew Indulgence, the smooth and creamy cashews offer a decadent bite. Signature Almond Crumble is its crunchiest best, with crushed almonds. Available till November 15 at `199 per piece.
JW Marriott’s The Golden Chapter: An Ode to Light festive hampers go by the philosophy that one should always gift keeping in mind how it will impact the receiver long after the festivities are over. It also keeps in mind that sometimes little nuances and personalisation put more emotion into a gift, raising its worth. The gifting chapter includes five thoughtfully curated boxes. While Maharasa includes Mediterranean treats like baklava and kanafeh, Aishwarya includes delicate confections and treats. Mangalam includes traditional sweets and delicacies, and Utsava and Ratandeep pair sweet treats with keepsakes like a Chocolate cravings Ganesha idol and diya. One can also get in touch for a more personalised version of these gift hampers. From `1599+ onwards.
Flavoured and coated chocolates in attractive boxes are a gift that makes everyone happy during festive seasons. Aauris Kolkata introduces two such festive chocolate boxes. The first one has moulded caramel chocolate, raisin truffle balls, pistachio truffle balls, and cashew chocolate nuts. The second hamper widens the options by adding cashew rocks, roasted salted almonds, stuffed dates, and granola bars, balancing sweet and savoury flavours. Available from `700 onwards.
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