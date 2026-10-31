This new all-veg diner in Kolkata features pink-and-sage interiors and an open kitchen

Salt Lake gets a new diner as Mirabelle, the popular Italian diner, opens its second outlet in Kolkata. Known for its antipasti, Neapolitan pizzas, homemade raviolis, and of course the OG Tiramisu, this outlet is slightly different from its Keyatala counterpart. The new outlet is all vegetarian.

Mirabelle Salt Lake's glass-enclosed open kitchen is surely the highlight!

Decked up in pretty pink, beige, and white, each corner is aesthetic enough for your pictures. Red and pink flowers, pink butterflies, ceramic crockery, and splashes of sage green are across the place. Their glass-enclosed kitchen right in the middle is striking. And no, we are not talking about just an open wood-fired pizza oven.