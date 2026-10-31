This new all-veg diner in Kolkata features pink-and-sage interiors and an open kitchen

Salt Lake gets a new diner as Mirabelle, the popular Italian diner, opens its second outlet in Kolkata. Known for its antipasti, Neapolitan pizzas, homemade raviolis, and of course the OG Tiramisu, this outlet is slightly different from its Keyatala counterpart. The new outlet is all vegetarian.
Decked up in pretty pink, beige, and white, each corner is aesthetic enough for your pictures. Red and pink flowers, pink butterflies, ceramic crockery, and splashes of sage green are across the place. Their glass-enclosed kitchen right in the middle is striking. And no, we are not talking about just an open wood-fired pizza oven.
Mirabelle’s signature Arancini arrived at our table. Cheesy pesto-stuffed risotto balls, dunked in flavourful marinara sauce, are an explosion of flavours—tangy, spicy and that unmissable taste of pesto and cheese. We also tasted the Bruschetta Al pomodoro—toasted bread topped with tomato slices, burrata cheese and balsamic vinegar. They also informed us all the cheese is made in-house. Paired with an orange-cinnamon cold brew, this was such a refreshing respite afterall the cheesiness.
If you come to Mirabelle, grabbing a slice of their wood-fired Neapolitan pizza is a must. We tasted their Burratina pizza, boasting tomato sauce, mozzarella, burrata, bell pepper, red chilli, onion and basil. It’s both easy and difficult to find perfect Neapolitan pizza, but Mirabelle ticked all the right boxes. It was cheesy, tomato-forward, and we loved the slight crunch of caramelised onions.
The Spinach and four-cheese ravioli with pink sauce was one of our favourites. Handmade ravioli with a spinach-ricotta filling, cooked in a creamy pink sauce, with added cheddar, mozzarella and processed cheese. It was absolutely brilliant in taste. If vegetarian food tasted this good, we wouldn’t mind devouring it every day.
A good tiramisu always makes our day, and theirs was no different. With coffee not overpowering and a mascarpone filling that’s perfectly fluffy and sweet, this is a must-try here.
Meal for two: Rs 1,800 onwards
Timing: 12 pm to 11 pm
Address: CG 242, Sector 2, Salt Lake
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