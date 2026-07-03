Kolkata’s love affair with Southern Italian flavours gets a fresh twist at this fine diner

A year after bringing the warmth of Southern Italy to Kolkata, Siciliana at Forum Mall has decided not to reinvent itself but to evolve. Its refreshed summer menu stays rooted in Italian traditions while making room for playful ideas and unexpected flavour combinations without losing sight of authenticity.
The new line-up was unveiled with Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, better known as Chef Saby, who introduced guests to the restaurant’s latest signature, the Pizza bowl. Watching him prepare it live was a reminder that good food is as much about theatre as it is about taste.
Among the new additions, the Mango mozzarella salad with chilli balsamic emerged as the surprise star of the meal. It is the kind of dish that sounds simple on paper but delivers layers of flavour on the plate. Sweet, ripe mangoes, creamy mozzarella, and the gentle kick of chilli balsamic come together effortlessly.
It was easily our favourite, especially on a warm afternoon. “We at Speciality Restaurants have always strived for the best quality and to always be at the top of our innovation game. Siciliana is another proof of that,” says Anjan Chatterjee, founder of the group.
He adds, “The response to Siciliana over the past year has been extremely encouraging. As we celebrate this milestone, we are delighted to present a refreshed menu that stays true to the heart of Southern Italy while introducing exciting new flavours and experiences for our guests.”
The Lasagne verdure proves that vegetarian dishes need not play second fiddle. Packed with slow-cooked vegetables layered between sheets of pasta and generous house-made sauces, it is rich without being heavy. Creamy yet light, it delivers the sort of comforting satisfaction that defines classic Italian cooking.
The Butter miso pasta is perhaps the menu’s boldest experiment. Blending Italian cooking techniques with Japanese umami, it creates a silky sauce that coats every strand beautifully. Then came Chef Saby’s Mushroom ravioli. Soft, delicate pasta filled with an earthy mushroom mixture and finished with restraint, it was a masterclass in letting quality ingredients speak for themselves. It was easily one of the most memorable plates of the afternoon.
Meal for two: INR 2,800 (without alcohol).
Timings: At 12.30 - 11 pm
At Forum Mall, Bhowanipore.