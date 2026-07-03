Kolkata’s love affair with Southern Italian flavours gets a fresh twist at this fine diner

He adds, “The response to Siciliana over the past year has been extremely encouraging. As we celebrate this milestone, we are delighted to present a refreshed menu that stays true to the heart of Southern Italy while introducing exciting new flavours and experiences for our guests.”

The Lasagne verdure proves that vegetarian dishes need not play second fiddle. Packed with slow-cooked vegetables layered between sheets of pasta and generous house-made sauces, it is rich without being heavy. Creamy yet light, it delivers the sort of comforting satisfaction that defines classic Italian cooking.