Whether you are a pizza paglu, or just looking for a chill space serving great food and beverages, this new outlet of the popular pizza-coffee spot, which opened in Salt Lake recently, is all you need to visit right now.
Step into Pico 2.0, Prateek Didwania’s brainchild. It is housed in a sprawling space that seamlessly blends cosy indoor dining with two airy outdoor spaces. Punctuated by matte teal tones and warm wooden finishes, the rich, unmissable aroma of 100 per cent Arabica coffees sourced from Chikmagalur hits you as soon as you enter the place. True to its name (‘Pi’ for pizza, ‘Co’ for coffee), the diner offers an unforgettable pairing of speciality brews—ranging from light roasts to unique barrel-aged varieties—and authentic Neapolitan pizzas.
We settled on two coffee concoctions, an orange and a basil one. While the orange one is a classic combination, sweet, slightly tarty and a great option for beginners, the basil one was new and super refreshing. We never knew mildly sweet basil and a light coffee concoction could taste so well. This works as a great palate cleanser too. With these, we paired a Filo parmesan, and it was a banger. A flavourful, tangy ratatouille, crispy filo pastry sheets, parmesan, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, paired so well with the sweet concoctions.
A Cortado, up next, comes with a full tutorial card, where it is sourced from, the flavour notes, with a side of brown sugar, jaggery powder and tonic water, to cleanse your palate. We moved on to a classic Pepperoni pizza—you can rarely go wrong with this. Pico serves their pizza with three accompaniments: Hot honey, mango jalapeno, and hot chilli oil. We suggest pairing this pizza with hot honey; the sweetness of honey cuts through the saltiness of the pepperoni so beautifully.
The Roasted pepper rigatoni was a classic combination with creamy, flavourful sauce and a great option for those who are bored of eating the same old white, red or pink sauce pastas.
But the star of the show was surely the Fungi truffle Neapolitan-style pizza, boasting of three varieties of mushrooms: Button, shiitake and porcini, and a good drizzle of truffle oil, we just couldn’t get enough of it.
We washed everything down with a Gondhoraj cold brew. Yes, we didn’t even know this could be an acceptable combination!
Meal for two: INR 1,500++.
Timings: 11 am to 11 pm.
Location: CE Block, at Sector I, Salt Lake
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