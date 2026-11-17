Whether you are a pizza paglu, or just looking for a chill space serving great food and beverages, this new outlet of the popular pizza-coffee spot, which opened in Salt Lake recently, is all you need to visit right now.

Here's what we loved at Salt Lake's Pico 2.0

Step into Pico 2.0, Prateek Didwania’s brainchild. It is housed in a sprawling space that seamlessly blends cosy indoor dining with two airy outdoor spaces. Punctuated by matte teal tones and warm wooden finishes, the rich, unmissable aroma of 100 per cent Arabica coffees sourced from Chikmagalur hits you as soon as you enter the place. True to its name (‘Pi’ for pizza, ‘Co’ for coffee), the diner offers an unforgettable pairing of speciality brews—ranging from light roasts to unique barrel-aged varieties—and authentic Neapolitan pizzas.