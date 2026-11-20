Hungerford Street in Kolkata has a new reason to make you stop and look. Soi - The Asian Kitchen is a pocket-sized, 13-seater space that brings together Thai, Chinese, and Japanese influences, and it does so with plenty of personality.
Colourful, playful and unapologetically Gen Z, the room feels like a mood board come to life. An open kitchen lets you watch the action, and a handsome coffee bar anchors the space, making it as good for a long, lazy catch-up as for a quick bite.
The food matches the energy. We began with Soi’s signature Carnitas nori tacos, where pulled barbeque lamb is piled onto crisp nori and finished with sriracha, kewpie mayo, kimchi and microgreens. It’s smoky, creamy, tangy and spicy in every bite, and easily the dish that best captures what Soi is about.
The BKK’s pad kra pow delivered the bold, punchy comfort that the Thai classic promises. The Gourdgeous in Siam was the surprise of the meal: a fragrant broth of yellow curry paste and aromatic spices, served with a crunchy thung thong (Thai money bag) and kanon jeeb, steamed Thai dim sum topped with feta, sundried tomatoes and basil oil. The Mediterranean flourishes on a Thai dumpling could have gone wrong, but they worked, and we’d happily order it again.
Drinks are no afterthought. The Purple reign is a delight to our eyes and tastebuds both. A must try for those who have an inclination towards all things sweet. The Yuzu lemonade is a reliable choice, but put in a request because this one is not on the menu.
Then came dessert. The tiny toast, warm, crisp and generously buttered, arrives with ice cream and whipped cream, and the contrast of hot and cold made it the kind of sweet ending you finish without a word. We inhaled it.
The brain behind this new spot, Raghav Khullar plays with flavour and has a good time doing it. With its imaginative menu and vibrant setting, it’s a spot we’d return to, and one to book before the word gets out and those 13 seats vanish.
Meal for two: INR 2,000
Tuesday to Sunday, 12.30 to 10.30 pm.
At Soi - The Asian Kitchen, Hungerford Street.
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