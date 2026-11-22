After three consecutive wet gloomy days, Sunday was a bright sunny one. And the moment we got to know about the one-of-a-kind pop-up and Nori, at The Westin Kolkata, Nori at Nori. An interesting two-day food pop-up where the Deputy Consul General of Japan, Ashida Katsunori, chose to showcase the Japanese culinary craftsmanship, culture and the art of Japanese cuisine.
The menu, curated by Ashida Katsunori and Chef Rahul Bisht, boasted of soups, Aemono or salads, a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian authentic Nigiri, Teppanyaki, and a dessert.
We started with a super comforting bowl of salty and tangy Sake miso soup, boasting of all things delicious: melt-in-mouth salmon pieces, velvety tofu chunks, spring onions and a kind of seaweed, wakame.
Up next, was the star of the show. The Non-veg selection of nigiri. The Maguro Zuke Nigiri, soy marinated tuna enhanced with a hint of yuzu citrus, offering a refreshing brightness balanced by deep savoury umami. Salmon Zuke & Flame-torched salmon nigiri, came as a duo, showcasing salmon in two expressions: A subtle, delicately-marinated. The Hamachi Nigiri with Shiso, one of our favourites from the lot, had premium yellowtail paired with fresh shish leaf, delivering a clean, aromatic herby, citrusy finish.
The Aburi Hotate too was so good so. Lightly torched Hokkaido-style scallops, creating a delicate, caramelised exterior while preserving their natural sweetness. Unagi Nigiri with Sansho Pepper was the last variant on our display. Freshwater eel glazed with traditional kabayaki sauce and finished with Japanese sansho pepper.
Chef Rahul's Grilled chicken teppanyaki was a bomb. Fatty, tender chicken thighs marinated with Japanese seven-spice blend and wafu sauce, served with a side of grilled veggies like yellow zucchini, asparagus, broccoli and shimeji mushrooms.
This was indeed a fulfilling experience. We were too full so we skipped the dessert, which was interesting too...a Matcha tiramisu.
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