After three consecutive wet gloomy days, Sunday was a bright sunny one. And the moment we got to know about the one-of-a-kind pop-up and Nori, at The Westin Kolkata, Nori at Nori. An interesting two-day food pop-up where the Deputy Consul General of Japan, Ashida Katsunori, chose to showcase the Japanese culinary craftsmanship, culture and the art of Japanese cuisine.

The two-day pop-up menu at Nori, The Westin

The menu, curated by Ashida Katsunori and Chef Rahul Bisht, boasted of soups, Aemono or salads, a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian authentic Nigiri, Teppanyaki, and a dessert.

We started with a super comforting bowl of salty and tangy Sake miso soup, boasting of all things delicious: melt-in-mouth salmon pieces, velvety tofu chunks, spring onions and a kind of seaweed, wakame.