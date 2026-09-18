This culinary pop-up brings Izakaya flavours to Kolkata

Perched high above the city on the 31st floor of The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Nori sets a breathtaking backdrop for an exclusive culinary crossover as it hosts Tokyo Diner for a limited-time food pop-up. Merging Nori’s signature floor-to-ceiling skyline views with Tokyo Diner’s mastery of authentic, soul-soothing Japanese flavours, this collaboration promises an immersive journey into the heart of Japan's bustling food culture.

From meticulously hand-rolled sushi to elements of global cuisine blended with Japanese flavours on your plate, the pop-up offers Kolkata’s food connoisseurs a rare taste of traditional Izakaya warmth blended with elevated fine dining. It is not merely a meal, but a sensory celebration of precision, craft, and seasonal artistry brought to life high above the city lights.