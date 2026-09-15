Visit this lounge and cafe in Kolkata to enjoy a panoramic skyline of the city with delectable bites

When visiting a new eatery, two elements immediately set the tone for us: a compelling view, especially if it is a high-rise, and food that gets the fundamentals right. It doesn’t always need to be overly experimental; freshly made, comforting, and delicious is what truly resonates.

The newly launched ZOI Cafe & Lounge captures this balance perfectly. Designed as a serene pause in the middle of the city, its panoramic skyline backdrop provides an instant sense of calm. Its thoughtful menu delivers the warm, comforting dining experience to match.

What to expect at ZOI Cafe & Lounge near Hastings, Kolkata?

If you’re securing a spot at ZOI, claim a window table early. The eight-floor vantage offered front-row views of Kolkata’s most iconic landmarks, setting the stage for a relaxed evening, as we sat with a glass of the rich, dessert-like Berry lava mocktail and the standout Nadru in China, featuring crispy lotus stems tossed in a bold, chef ’s-special, spicy-tangy glaze that retained its addictive crunch throughout.