Try ghee roast mutton boti tacos and gulab jamun cheesecake at this Kolkata diner

Nestled within the Aauris Hotel in Kolkata, contemporary Indian diner Zyqa turns four with a thoughtfully curated new menu. Inspired by the word zaiqa, meaning taste or flavour, the diner remains rooted in its philosophy of celebrating bold Indian flavours through a contemporary lens.
The newly introduced menu, for us, was a perfect match to the beautiful ambience. The wall paint flaunting Pichwai and royal Indian motifs, paired with warm, golden lights, went well with the food served here.
We started our gustatory trail with a fully desi Aam lassi with a hint of cardamom, perfect for a sultry afternoon. It was paired with Ghee roast mutton boti served inside thin baby parathas, an Indian take on a crowd favourite, Mexican tacos. Succulent, curry leaves-spiced mutton boti, paired with soft parathas…what’s not to like about it? We also loved the Murg alishan, melt-in-your-mouth chicken pieces. Marinated in yellow tandoori masala with a dollop of cheese on the top, it was grilled to perfection. The taste was definitely enhanced by a generous serving of mint chutney on the side.
Before the mains arrived, we took a quick chaat break with Aloo chola patty, assembled in a potato nest. The crunchy potato bits, a mouthful of Amritsari chola, an aloo patty, pomegranate and topped with tangy chutneys, this was as satiating as an entire meal.
The mains were simple, comprising Missi roti and curries. We loved Murgh afsha, tandoori chicken pieces cooked in a rich brown gravy with spinach, mushrooms, and boiled egg. The Vilayati subz desi masala was a mix of exotic English vegetables simmered in a traditional Indian masala gravy. We relished the crunchy veggies. Shaam savera consisted of cottage cheese-stuffed spinach balls cooked in honey-tomato gravy. We found it to be a little bland. The Chicken putli biryani had an overpowering taste of cardamoms, which didn’t quite work for us.