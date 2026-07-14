Try ghee roast mutton boti tacos and gulab jamun cheesecake at this Kolkata diner

Nestled within the Aauris Hotel in Kolkata, contemporary Indian diner Zyqa turns four with a thoughtfully curated new menu. Inspired by the word zaiqa, meaning taste or flavour, the diner remains rooted in its philosophy of celebrating bold Indian flavours through a contemporary lens.

Here's a sneak peek into Zyqa's new menu

The newly introduced menu, for us, was a perfect match to the beautiful ambience. The wall paint flaunting Pichwai and royal Indian motifs, paired with warm, golden lights, went well with the food served here.