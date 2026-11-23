Known for its Biryani throughout the city, the famous Mutton Nihari is also added to its list of 'most desired winter delicacies' when the season comes. Though available across all outlets, these are made fresh each day and it is best to confirm with the outlet if they have some in stock for the day. Price per plate is Rs 400+ (approx.)

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