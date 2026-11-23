Winter is the time when you crave for something, warm, wholesome and served as a one pot meal. It’s also the time when the succulent, gravy-rich, flavourful Nihari comes to Kolkata. While many eateries offer it all year round, winter is the specific time when people queue up for it from as early as 4 am to get their perfect breakfast. We give you anecdotes of seven places across the city where you can get the best of the season this winter.
Famed for its Mughlai preparations, this traditional shop near the Nakhoda Masjid has been attracting hundreds every years for their beef nihari paired excellently with dal poori or tandoori roti. But hurry, plates served only between 4 am and 6 am. Price per plate Rs 270+
If you wake up in the morning and crave for slow-cooked mutton nihari and paya then pay a visit between 6 am and 8 am at its Mullick Bazaar outlet. Since, this is a seasonal dish and subject to availability, it is best to call and verify a night before. Price per plate is Rs 340+
With multiple outlets across the city, it brings Nihari in a fine –dining ambiance closer to you. The highlight of the season is the Nehari Khaas, in tune with its Awadhi style of preparation techniques. Available for lunch and dinner. Price per plate is Rs 660+
If you love a well-cooked bone marrow, then this is your ideal destination. Known for its famed nalli nihari, this Park Circus restaurant’s slow-cooked mutton is a winter favourite. It is best to check with the restaurant's availability before you actually visit. Price per plate is Rs 380+
Known for its buttery-rich Hyderabadi-style Mutton nihari available across outlets in Park Street, Sector V and Chinar Park, you can devour this delicacy all day long. Price per plate is Rs 500+
Come winters and you may spot long queues outside their outlets for dine-ins or pickups of their Mutton Nihari with Taftan (bread). Available across outlets, it is best to ring in and confirm the availability. Price per plate is Rs 360
Known for its Biryani throughout the city, the famous Mutton Nihari is also added to its list of 'most desired winter delicacies' when the season comes. Though available across all outlets, these are made fresh each day and it is best to confirm with the outlet if they have some in stock for the day. Price per plate is Rs 400+ (approx.)
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