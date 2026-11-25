For mains, we tried the Purple glazed poke-bowl with corn, avocado, edamame, bell pepper, blue-pea sticky rice, kimchi, and mayo sauce. Savoury, pungent, sweet, and spicy, it’s health in a bowl. We concluded our meal with the Spicy creamy miso ramen, a hearty bowl of noodles, bok choy, corn, spring onions- the best comfort food you can ask for.

To conclude, we can say that the affordable prices, décor, hospitality, and flavours will make it a crowd favourite soon.

Meal for two (approx.): Rs 800++

Opening times: 1 pm – 11 pm

Address: The Sumo’s, Girish Park.