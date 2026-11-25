Tucked away in the lanes of Girish Park is the third outlet of The Sumo’s. The all-pastel-purple interiors had an Instagrammable mirror for selfies that caught our eyes the moment we walked in. By including different categories, it builds up curiosity and opens the door to experiencing veg Korean and Japanese food right in your neighbourhood.
For something light or shareable, you have at least five to six options of sushi to choose from. The classic warm Korean chilli mushroom, drenched in chilli sauce, was packed with umami. But we preferred the special sushi section. Recreating the spiciness of hot crisps, the maki-style Flamin’ hot sushi with sticky rice and veggies was devoured clean in no time. The Purple K-crunch, which replaces the white sticky rice with blue pea-flower-infused purple rice with a crispy veggie finger rolled into it, quickly became our favourite.
Next, loaded with veggies and fried, the Creamy Sichuan momos’ gravy made all the difference. But the Korean spicy momos emerged as the clear winner, although we felt that it could have gone a notch higher on the spice-o-meter.
Looking for a light lunch? Then the Kimchi cheese onigiri should be on your plate. Kimchi-flavoured sticky rice, wrapped in nori sheet and with a cream cheese filling, was too indulgent to ignore.
Run by siblings Priyanka and Sahil Singh, The Sumo’s believes in the philosophy of making delicious vegetarian Asian food accessible to all, especially with the Japanese and K-drama fever engulfing the city. The best part is that many of the condiments, like the spice mix or the Sichuan sauce, are completely homemade, which is reflected in the flavours.
For mains, we tried the Purple glazed poke-bowl with corn, avocado, edamame, bell pepper, blue-pea sticky rice, kimchi, and mayo sauce. Savoury, pungent, sweet, and spicy, it’s health in a bowl. We concluded our meal with the Spicy creamy miso ramen, a hearty bowl of noodles, bok choy, corn, spring onions- the best comfort food you can ask for.
To conclude, we can say that the affordable prices, décor, hospitality, and flavours will make it a crowd favourite soon.
Meal for two (approx.): Rs 800++
Opening times: 1 pm – 11 pm
Address: The Sumo’s, Girish Park.
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