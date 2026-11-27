Tucked away on the second floor of the four-storey flagship restaurant in Kolkata, Thakali by Momo I Am is a space that slows you down the moment you walk in. Earthy tones wrap the room in warmth, and a beautiful Nepali playlist plays softly in the background, setting the mood.

A taste of Nepal, one hearty Thakali set at a time

We went in for a review and came out already planning our return. The starters set a high bar. The Chicken sadeko was a great opener, but the Pork molmal stole the show: crunchy, soft and bursting with flavour all at once, and easily one of our favourites.