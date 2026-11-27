Tucked away on the second floor of the four-storey flagship restaurant in Kolkata, Thakali by Momo I Am is a space that slows you down the moment you walk in. Earthy tones wrap the room in warmth, and a beautiful Nepali playlist plays softly in the background, setting the mood.
We went in for a review and came out already planning our return. The starters set a high bar. The Chicken sadeko was a great opener, but the Pork molmal stole the show: crunchy, soft and bursting with flavour all at once, and easily one of our favourites.
The Chicken choila is a no-brainer, so order it without a second thought. The Masala peero prawns were wonderfully soft and juicy, with plenty of spice-led flavour in every bite.
Then came the sets, where Thakali really shines. The Sel roti set, served with Gorkha achaar and chicken curry, was a comforting pairing of soft, slightly sweet bread and a well-spiced gravy. The Khaja set was a generous spread of Chicken choila, Jeera alu, Bhatmas sadeko, bhurja, Mula ko achar, Tomato achar and Alu tamba. It had a different texture and taste with every bite.
The Thakali mutton set was the grand finale and the most indulgent of all: rice with lots of Ghee, Rai saag, Alu bhaja, Mula ko achar, Gundruk achar, Tomato achaar, Papad, Mutton curry, Butter beans sabji and Mustang dal.
Every little bowl earned its place on the plate, and the ghee-rich rice tied everything together beautifully.
There was not a single dish we didn’t enjoy. Everything was hearty and balanced; we left happily full and were already thinking about what to order next time. The food, the ambience and the music all work together to make this a proper, immersive dining experience.
Meal for two: Rs 1,000 (approx.)
Timing: 11.30 am to midnight
At Thakali by Momo I Am, Maharaja Nandakumar Road