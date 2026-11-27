When a restaurant is nearly a year old, it either settles into routine or finds its confidence. Master Jackie, which turns one this December, has clearly chosen the latter.

What we ate at Master Jackie, from starters to dessert

The first thing that greets you is the room itself. Run by Avneet Singh Baweja and his wife, Sahej Anand Baweja, Master Jackie feels inviting from the moment you step in, with a vintage charm.