When a restaurant is nearly a year old, it either settles into routine or finds its confidence. Master Jackie, which turns one this December, has clearly chosen the latter.
The first thing that greets you is the room itself. Run by Avneet Singh Baweja and his wife, Sahej Anand Baweja, Master Jackie feels inviting from the moment you step in, with a vintage charm.
Maroon and warm wood dominate the décor, while black and white chequered floors add a playful, old-world touch.
We had a scrumptious feast. The Spicy chicken dumplings opened with a confident kick of heat, while the Mushroom and cream cheese dumplings struck the opposite mood: soft, rich and comforting.
Together they set the tone for an afternoon of indulgence. The Prawn toast and the Edamame tofu with Chinese greens kept the table balanced, one crisp and savoury, the other fresh and clean.
The mains showed the kitchen’s range. The Kolkata bhetki in chilli oyster sauce was a thoughtful nod to the city. The Mongolian chicken delivered the bold, savoury comfort the dish promises. The
Cantonese pan-fried noodles and the mixed fried rice were sensible companions to the saucier plates. Then came the roast chilli pork. We have eaten enough to know when words fall short, and this is one of those times. It was succulent and oh so juicy. That is all we can say, and perhaps all we need to.
To drink, we had the Cinderella mocktail, a pleasant, refreshing counterpoint to the heat on the table.
But the real plot twist waited at the end. The black sesame ice cream blew our minds. For anyone who skips dessert or finds most sweets too much, this is the one worth making an exception for. It is nutty and unexpectedly sophisticated.
Meal for two: Rs 1,200 (approx.)
Time: 12–4 pm ; 7–11.30 pm.
At Master Jackie, Elgin.
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