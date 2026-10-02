Kolkata

From tartlets to rissoles, what awaits you at this hi-tea experience by this premier Kolkata tea room

If you want to enjoy traditional and newer tea concoctions with sweet and savory evening snacks, then this hi-tea menu must be on your list
Hi tea menu at Flurys
A glimpse of the hi-tea menu Photo - Pritam Sarkar
Updated on
3 min read

With the arrival of the Autumn and a slight nip in the air as dusk falls, it’s the perfect time to get out of your houses meet friends and family, or just spend some me-time to forget your stress while enjoying a selection of hot or cold teas and evening snacks. With the receding monsoon and the end of the annual pakora season, it’s the time when bakes and desserts come into the picture. That is why to satiate all your cravings; Kolkata’s premier tea room Flurys introduces the hi-tea menu comprising a variety of sweet and savoury items along with a hand-crafted selection of tea. We dropped in for the launch and here’s the entire scoop.

Here’s why trying out the Flurys hi-tea menu should be on your list

A selection of desserts for the hi-tea
Lemon drizzle tea cake, sticky toffee tartlet, vanilla cupcake and baked scones Photo - Pritam

If you love to try out new items but often find yourself in doubt due to the obvious impossibility of finishing a single plate, this menu should not worry you at all. Available in solo and twin-sharing versions, this hi-tea menu, especially beside a beautiful window seat is bound to transport you to a Bridgerton era with its mini versions of many items that would satisfy the cravings but not make you feel like you have had a lot of food.

The selection of desserts start from the Lemon drizzle tea cake with just the right hint of soury citrus; the sticky toffee tartlet reminding you of the chewy and nutty toffee-flavoured candies one devoured as a child; the vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting might be the good chance to experiment with having it the Anne Hathaway way while the freshly baked scones must be eaten with clotted cream and strawberry preserve / jam to let go of its inevitable dryness.

A savoury platter at the Flurys hi-tea
Finger sandwiches, rissole, and quiche make up the savoury selections Photo- Pritam Sarkar

Then comes the baked goodies, which are no less. The puffy cheese and onion rissole, the cucumber and cream cheese and egg, mayonnaise and watercress finger sandwich and the mini quiche in mushroom and bacon options were a delight.

To accompany this selection, one can choose from some of the classic teas, including the mildly sweet Light White Queen or the Twirl Green Queen with cucumber and floral notes, the classic Darjeeling First and Second Flush or the traditional Chinese Jasmine tea. If hot tea is not what you are looking for, check out the cold brews- the star anise and spice loaded Ruby Red Spice Ice, the botanical notes of Blue Glacier Cooler and the Nilgiri green tea, Minty Green from the Blue Mountains.    

Choose from a variety of hot tea or cold brew
Ruby Red Spice Ice Photo - Pritam Sarkar

At Flurys, Park Street, Purna Das Road and Salt Lake outlets

Price: Rs 800+ (per person) / Rs 1500+ (for two)

Available between 4 pm – 7 pm, every day

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