From tartlets to rissoles, what awaits you at this hi-tea experience by this premier Kolkata tea room

If you love to try out new items but often find yourself in doubt due to the obvious impossibility of finishing a single plate, this menu should not worry you at all. Available in solo and twin-sharing versions, this hi-tea menu, especially beside a beautiful window seat is bound to transport you to a Bridgerton era with its mini versions of many items that would satisfy the cravings but not make you feel like you have had a lot of food.

The selection of desserts start from the Lemon drizzle tea cake with just the right hint of soury citrus; the sticky toffee tartlet reminding you of the chewy and nutty toffee-flavoured candies one devoured as a child; the vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting might be the good chance to experiment with having it the Anne Hathaway way while the freshly baked scones must be eaten with clotted cream and strawberry preserve / jam to let go of its inevitable dryness.