Exploring Naga comfort food through Galho, pork curry and homemade chutneys in Kolkata

Joy’s signature Dry bamboo shoot pork curry was the dish we loved the most. Fermented bamboo shoot’s tang went beautifully with the pork. It is an assertive flavour that rewards anyone willing to lean into it.

The homemade chutneys were where the heat lived. One, made with king chilli, was fierce and fruity, and the other, made with axone, was earthy. If you’re new to Naga flavours, start with a dab. If you’re not, you’ll be reaching for more.

Dessert was Black sticky rice paired with rabri, which was a clever closing move. The nutty, slightly chewy rice met the creamy, cardamom-scented rich rabri, cooling the palate after the chillies without ending the meal on a predictable note.

Meal for one: INR 1,000

Timings as per their bookings.

At Joy’s Kitchen, Dover Terrace.