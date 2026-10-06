Narkel Utsav at 6 Ballygunge Place: Relish rare Bengali & Bangladeshi coconut dishes

A touch of coconut in non-vegetarian dishes invariably reminds us of the exotic Malabar cuisine. But if you are looking for options beyond the typical preparations with curry leaves and mustard seeds, then try out these unusual and rare Bengali renditions.

Authentic Bengali Coconut Delicacies Curated by Chef Nayana Afroz

Chef Nayana Afroz has curated a whole array of delectable dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, with coconut as the main character for Narkel Utsav or coconut festival currently on at 6 Ballygunge Place.