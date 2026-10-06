Narkel Utsav at 6 Ballygunge Place: Relish rare Bengali & Bangladeshi coconut dishes

A touch of coconut in non-vegetarian dishes invariably reminds us of the exotic Malabar cuisine. But if you are looking for options beyond the typical preparations with curry leaves and mustard seeds, then try out these unusual and rare Bengali renditions.
Chef Nayana Afroz has curated a whole array of delectable dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, with coconut as the main character for Narkel Utsav or coconut festival currently on at 6 Ballygunge Place.
Though coconut is not a widely celebrated ingredient in Bengali cuisine, a few savouries such as Potoler Dolma (pointed gourd stuffed with spicy coconut mix), Narkeler bora (spicy coconut tikias) and prawn malai curry, among others, find prominence in Bengali households.
But Nayana has consciously stayed away from the usual suspects and instead foraged through the lesser known yet equally appealing dishes, that are more popular in Bangladesh. Take Narkel Badam Bhorta for example. This nutty and dry mix of peanuts and coconut with chilli and other spices has a flavour that doesn’t overpower yet gets you hooked enough to try more than once. Same is true of the subtly spiced Narkeler Pur Bhora Kakrol Bhaja. The teasel gourd is sliced to mimic the shape a sushi with spiced coconut mix filling the centre. We relished it with Narkel Chingri Diye Mashkalaier Dal. Made with urad dal, coconut and prawns, the dal is heavy in texture but not rich for your stomach.
What we loved having was Narkel Bata Mangsho, a delicacy from Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira regions in Bangladesh. If you are tired of the same old mutton stew or sukka, then this is a must-try. It’s an art how the coconut doesn’t overpower the mutton curry with its scent yet lend it the right amount of sweetness.
We also had the exotic Narkel Doodh Diye Ilish Pulao from Barishal. The rice cooked with coconut milk didn’t rob the hilsa of its inherent fragrance at all. It’s such a complete dish that you can have it without any side.
For desserts, we went with Til Narkeler Payesh. Nothing could be a more guilt-free dessert option than sesame, coconut and milk.
The menu has other equally tempting dishes including Peper Malaikari, Katla Narkeli Korma, Chingriri Jhol Doba and Ilish Roast with coconut.
If you are looking for a comforting meal shorn of excesses and delicate in taste, head straight for this ongoing festival at 6 Ballygunge Place outlets and kickstart the Puja flavourfully.
On till October 11 at 6 Ballygunge Place.