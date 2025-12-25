These Kolkata eateries are serving winter special flavours that must be on your plate

Kolkata celebrates winter with special delicacies, right from traditional sweets to regional delights.
Here’s what a few Kolkata eateries have to offer.
The annual winter Festive Feast is back at Chapter-2. Plan your Christmas lunches, brunches or just a luxury fine-dining experience in South Calcutta amidst live music and an exotic fare. This year, the menu comprises Roasted turkey in cranberry or maple glaze, Bacon-wrapped roast turkey, Lobster thermidor, Baked whole beckty, Grilled bratwurst with pepper sauce, Broccoli and cauliflower casserole, and more. Catering to the vegan eater’s one can pick from Vegan meatball or Vegan shepherd’s pie. On till January 2026.
If Italian food is your go-to cuisine, Veneto Bar & Kitchen’s winter menu, Festival d’Inverno, is a must-try. It has a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian fares like Grilled asparagus wrapped in crunchy phyllo, Cheddar crusted broccoli tossed in garlic and olive oil, Aubergine rolls filled with ricotta, Florentine pizza, Chicken wrapped in Italian herbs, and Smoky bacon served with mushroom sauce, fragrant prawns paired with Moroccan-style couscous, among others. To complement the food, there is a cocktail menu, too, infused with all the goodness of winter flavours. Ongoing.
Relish dhaba delights at Orko’s Restaurant & Lounge Bar, where they have curated a special menu, Funjabi Tadka – The Highway Dhaba. Enjoy the flavours of earthy roadside dishes like Lasuni palak shorba, Mutton barrah, Kala pindi channa, Butter chicken, and Amritsari machhi. Don’t forget the classics like Akki di roti, Methi paratha, and Raumali roti to pair them up with. Conclude your meal with a plate of Gajar ka halwa and a tall glass of Lassi Punjabi ki. On till December 28.
The Yellow Turtle’s well-curated Christmas special menu has a range of delicacies to woo you. The must-tries include Pineapple-glazed pork belly served with spiced red cabbage and butter-brown potatoes, Roasted duck in chilli plum sauce, accompanied by honey-roasted carrots and spiced beet balls, among others. Vegetarians can opt for Spinach & artichoke chicken wellington, which comes with tossed vegetables. Sip on the comforting Rudolph’s hot cocoa special or Santa’s cranberry punch and end your meal with Santa’s hat cheesecake. On till January 1.